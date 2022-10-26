Spooky Scenery in Clash of Clans: How to unlock and more

Clash of Clans regularly introduces new clan war games, terrain, troop challenges, hero skins, seasonal challenges, and other features. Players can stand out from the competitors and give their home base a distinctive appearance by using scenery.

The developers usually introduce a new landscape every month, but October has been unique since there were two sceneries released during the month. The latest scenery in the game is Halloween themed and is called Spooky Scenery. Only players who purchase the premium scenery before November 1 will have access to it, as it is a limited-edition offer.

This article will explore the Spooky Scenery in Clash of Clans, the various ways to unlock it in the game, and more.

Latest Halloween scenery in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! Celebrate Clash-O-Ween with an extra spooky challenge, the Royal Ghost, and the new Pumpkin Graveyard scenery... If you dare!Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! Celebrate Clash-O-Ween with an extra spooky challenge, the Royal Ghost, and the new Pumpkin Graveyard scenery... If you dare! 👻🎃 Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! 🎃 https://t.co/1oYT6AyLiz

Spooky Scenery has been made available by the developers just in time for Halloween. Players can now access the most recent Spooky Hero Skin from the October Gold Pass to expand their collection. They can unlock the Spooky Queen Hero Skin by earning 2600 Gold Pass points during the month of October.

The in-game description of the Spooky Scenery in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"The Spooky Scenery is here!! Get in the Clash-0-Ween spirit with this brand new scenery! After purchase, select Spooky Scenery From Change Scenery. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited-time offer!"

The developers have also added two new base challenges, the 'Spooky Challenge' and 'Super Spooky Challenge.' Players must complete the base in these challenges utilizing the troops that are provided.

When taking part in these challenges, players can view all the new Spooky Hero Skins for free. They can also win rewards like gold, elixir, dark elixir, magic items, experience points, gems, and more.

Spooky Scenery can only be acquired through the game's exclusive shop promotion, as stated in the description of the item. The scenery won't be available once the shop offer expires.

Spooky Scenery's environment sports an ominous aesthetic that includes dark-green grasslands and broken bridges. Players can test out the scenery after acquiring it from the in-game market. If they change their minds later, they can simply go back to the default scenery.

How to unlock Spooky Scenery in the game?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans So we're inviting you to create the most terrifying Home Village Scenery that will creep out even the most dedicated attackers!



submissions open July 5, remember to read & follow the guidelines! It's never too early for Clash-O-Ween!So we're inviting you to create the most terrifying Home Village Scenery that will creep out even the most dedicated attackers! #SupercellMake submissions open July 5, remember to read & follow the guidelines! make.supercell.com/en/campaign/20… It's never too early for Clash-O-Ween! 👻 So we're inviting you to create the most terrifying Home Village Scenery that will creep out even the most dedicated attackers! 😱#SupercellMake submissions open July 5, remember to read & follow the guidelines! make.supercell.com/en/campaign/20… https://t.co/yatZh4UE7z

Players can easily unlock the limited-edition scenery by paying a small amount. They can also unlock the Spooky Queen Hero Skin upon earning 2600 Gold Pass points.

Upon purchasing the Spooky Scenery bundle, players will get the latest scenery, 2,500,000 elixir, and 2,500,000 gold. The following are the various steps to unlock the limited-edition Spooky Scenery in Clash of Clans:

Find 'Spooky Scenery' in the special deals section of the game store.

Purchase the item and make the payment via net banking, cards, online payments, or any of the other methods.

You will return to the shop's home page as soon as the payment is accepted.

To switch the scenery, choose the Town Hall and select the 'Change Scenery' option. Hit the 'Done' button to confirm the selection.

The Spooky Scenery in Clash of Clans is one of the best landscapes that can easily be unlocked by using real money. Players who want to purchase the scenery should do so by November 1.

Poll : 0 votes