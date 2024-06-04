Squad Busters Fusion tier list: All perks ranked from best to worst

The Squad Busters Fusion tier list comprehensively analyzes the perks of every Fusion within the game. There are currently 30 characters with separate fusions, making them look bigger and stronger by multiplying their Health by an impressive factor and increasing their DPS (Damage Per Second). These Fusions allow players to express their dominance and emerge victorious in squad battles.

This article provides a complete Fusion tier list, ranking all 30 characters' Fusions in four separate tiers: S, A, B, and C.

All details regarding the Squad Busters Fusion tier list

S-tier

Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

The S-tier Fusions are the best in the game, providing unmatched utility and strength to the characters. Here's the list of all the characters belonging to the S-tier:

Trending

Barbarian King

Tank

Archer Queen

The Barbarian King's Fusion form sees his damage output increase by a staggering 205%, while Tank's Fusion form increases his health by an impressive 300%, placing them in the top tier in this Squad Busters list.

A-tier

Witch (Image via Supercell)

While it does not have the efficiency of the S-tier, the Fusions belonging to the A-tier still persist in battle through their enhanced stats. The list of A-tier Fusions is given below:

Witch

Heavy

Medic

Penny

Hog Rider

Max

Mortis

Bo

Jessie

Bea

Battle Healer

Apart from the stat boost, Fusion also allows Witch to summon more Skeletons, making her extremely effective on the battlefield. Similarly, Medic's Fusion increases his DPS and also provides a major boost to his healing capabilities.

Read more: 15 tips for beginners in Squad Busters

B-tier

Trader (Image via Supercell)

The B-tier Fusion lacks the disruptive capability compared to the counterparts present in upper-tier lists. However, with proper command and experience, they can help players complete the objective or destroy the opponent's squad. The following Fusions belong to the B-tier:

Trader

Goblin

Mavis

Wizard

Dr. T

Nita

Ice Wizard

Shelly

Pam

Nita's Fusion allows her to summon the giant bear which is very helpful but it requires precise skill to summon it at the required time.

C-tier

Royale King (Image via Supercell)

The C-tier Fusions are tough to master and have very little importance compared to Fusions belonging to other tiers. Here are the required C-tier Fusions:

Royale King

El Primo

Chicken

Colt

Greg

Barbarian

Dynamike

Dynamike's Fusion belongs to the last tier due to a lack of team utility. While it boasts impressive damage output and health, its vulnerability to opponents with high-damage dealers and crowd-control abilities means it can be easily shut down. Additionally, its lack of crowd control and support abilities makes it less effective in team fights within the game.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback