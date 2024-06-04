All characters in Squad Busters (2024)

Characters in Squad Busters are units that players acquire to complete the objective and defeat opponents during a match. They are combined to form a squad, and each can have a maximum of 10 characters. These characters are available in four forms: Baby, Classic, Super, and Ultra. Players begin with a Baby version of each character and upon finding and merging similar characters they can evolve them to Classic form.

This article highlights all the details regarding the available 30 characters in Squad Busters.

All 30 characters in Squad Busters

1) Archer Queen

Archer Queen (Image via Supercell)

The Archer Queen is characterized as an Epic rarity character and is unlocked in the Green World. With 1300 health and 140 damage, she takes up the role of an attacker in a team. Her abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Ranged units attack faster.

Ranged units attack faster. In Classic form: Occasionally fires exploding arrows.

Occasionally fires exploding arrows. In Super form: Recovers health steadily when she isn't attacking.

Recovers health steadily when she isn't attacking. In Ultra form: Possesses X-Bow Spell.

2) Barbarian King

Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

Like Archer Queen, Barbarian King is classified as an Epic rarity character and is available in the Green World. However, he is mostly used as a defender due to his incredible health of 3200. His abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Attacks faster.

Attacks faster. In Classic form: Occasionally pummels enemies with his iron fist.

Occasionally pummels enemies with his iron fist. In Super form: Recovers health steadily when he is not attacking.

Recovers health steadily when he is not attacking. In Ultra form: Has a Super Rage Spell.

3) Barbarian

Barbarian (Image via Supercell)

Barbarian is also unlocked at Green World and is considered a normal rarity character. His abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Deals a good amount of damage.

Deals a good amount of damage. In Classic form: Becomes an elite fighter after bashing a few opponent players.

Becomes an elite fighter after bashing a few opponent players. In Super form: Becomes elite instantly when he is surrounded by other Barbarians.

Becomes elite instantly when he is surrounded by other Barbarians. In Ultra form: Becomes enraged after defeating a foe.

4) Battle Healer

Battle Healer (Image via Supercell)

Unlocked in the Desert World, Battle Healer is mostly known for her healing proficiency. She possesses 1800 health and can also deal 120 damage. Her abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Boosts squad's health by 400.

Boosts squad's health by 400. In Classic form: Heals the squad after opening the chest.

Heals the squad after opening the chest. In Super form: Increases squad's health boost to 600.

Increases squad's health boost to 600. In Ultra form: Heals much more after opening a chest.

5) Bea

Bea (Image via Supercell)

Classified as a Rare character and unlocked at Desert World, Bea plays the role of an attacker in a team. Her abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Gets the support of bees whenever she picks up hives.

Gets the support of bees whenever she picks up hives. In Classic form: Hives provides one extra bee to support her.

Hives provides one extra bee to support her. In Super form: Bees' duration in the match increases.

Bees' duration in the match increases. In Ultra form: Bees' movement is increased.

6) Bo

Bo (Image via Supercell)

Bo is an attacker who is unlocked in the Desert World. His abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Deals 100% more damage to the monster.

Deals 100% more damage to the monster. In Classic form: Deals 125% more damage to the monster.

Deals 125% more damage to the monster. In Super form: Occasionally drops a mine when he stops moving.

Occasionally drops a mine when he stops moving. In Ultra form: Mine deals even more damage.

7) Chicken

Chicken (Image via Supercell)

Chicken is known for his running speed and is unlocked in the Green World. His abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Provides two Turbo Boots.

Provides two Turbo Boots. In Classic form: Spawns up to hatchlings over time.

Spawns up to hatchlings over time. In Super form: Provides three Turbo Boots instead of two.

Provides three Turbo Boots instead of two. In Ultra form: Spawns hatchlings much faster while using Turbo.

8) Colt

Colt (Image via Supercell)

This character is taken from Supercell's other game, Brawl Stars. Colt is known for his attacking capability and is unlocked in the Green World. His special abilities in different forms are given below:

In Baby form: Deals high damage from long distances.

Deals high damage from long distances. In Classic form: Upon defeating four foes, Bo uses the special Bullet Storm ability.

Upon defeating four foes, Bo uses the special Bullet Storm ability. In Super form: Bullet Storm deals more damage.

Bullet Storm deals more damage. In Ultra form: Bullet Storm charges when attacking monsters.

9) Dr.T

Dr. T (Image via Supercell)

Dr. T takes ninth place in this list of characters in Squad Busters. He is inspired by a character in another game by Supercell, Boom Beach. He is unlocked in the Ice World and possesses the following abilities:

In Baby form: Upon deploying or boosting his Mega Crab, Dr. T provides 10 coins to the players.

Upon deploying or boosting his Mega Crab, Dr. T provides 10 coins to the players. In Classic form: Deploys Mega Crab Mk.2 which has better features.

Deploys Mega Crab Mk.2 which has better features. In Super form: Deploys Mega Crab Mk.3, which has even higher stats.

Deploys Mega Crab Mk.3, which has even higher stats. In Ultra form: Deploys Mega Crab Mk.4.

10) Dynamike

Dynamike (Image via Supercell)

Dynamike is one of the rare characters in Squad Busters, possessing 1000 health and 90 damage. He has the following abilities:

In Baby form: Tosses big explosives.

Tosses big explosives. In Classic form: Throws two dynamites instead of one.

Throws two dynamites instead of one. In Super form: Dynamite gets a larger blast.

Dynamite gets a larger blast. In Ultra form: Tosses more powerful dynamite.

11) El Primo

El Primo (Image via Supercell)

El Primo is mostly used as a defender in Squad Busters and he has the following abilities:

In Baby form: Has a lot of health.

Has a lot of health. In Classic form: Upon defeating five foes, he attacks with a powerful flying elbow drop attack.

Upon defeating five foes, he attacks with a powerful flying elbow drop attack. In Super form: His flying elbow attack deals more damage.

His flying elbow attack deals more damage. In Ultra form: Heals a lot after using the flying elbow drop.

12) Goblin

Goblin (Image via Supercell)

Goblin is known for coin collection and is one of the earliest characters in Squad Busters. He possesses the following abilities:

In Baby form: Provides five coins.

Provides five coins. In Classic form: Provides seven coins.

Provides seven coins. In Super form: Fused Goblins gives a secret stash of 15 coins.

Fused Goblins gives a secret stash of 15 coins. In Ultra form: Provides seven coins.

13) Greg

Greg (Image via Supercell)

Originating from one of the first Supercell games, Hay Day, Greg is mostly used to cut trees on the battlefield to collect resources. He has the following abilities in various forms:

In Baby form: Chops trees for loot.

Chops trees for loot. In Classic form: Chops twice as fast.

Chops twice as fast. In Super form: Trees drop more loot.

Trees drop more loot. In Ultra form: Trees drop a Heart to heal.

14) Heavy

Heavy (Image via Supercell)

Heavy is one of the few characters in Squad Busters to be unlocked in the Beach World. He has the following abilities in his various forms:

In Baby form: Shoots faster when he is in place.

Shoots faster when he is in place. In Classic form: Heals when he is shooting faster.

Heals when he is shooting faster. In Super form: Increases max shooting speed.

Increases max shooting speed. In Ultra form: Heals more when he shoots faster.

15) Hog Rider

Hog Rider (Image via Supercell)

Like Chicken, Hog Rider is classified as a Speedster, possessing the following abilities in various forms:

In Baby form: Grass provides him a burst of Turbo.

Grass provides him a burst of Turbo. In Classic form: Turbo lasts longer.

Turbo lasts longer. In Super form: Turbo recharges faster.

Turbo recharges faster. In Ultra form: Movement speed is further increased while he is in Turbo mode in Squad Busters.

16) Ice Wizard

Ice Wizard (Image via Supercell)

Unlocked in the Ice World, this unit possesses 1000 health and 110 damage. He also has the following abilities:

In Baby form: Possesses a Super Freeze Spell.

Possesses a Super Freeze Spell. In Classic form: Throws an ice fan after six attacks.

Throws an ice fan after six attacks. In Super form: Has the ability to convert Freeze Spell into Super Freeze Spell

Has the ability to convert Freeze Spell into Super Freeze Spell In Ultra form: Throws ice fan much more often

17) Jessie

Jessie (Image via Supercell)

Jessie is also unlocked in the Ice World and possesses an incredible 215 damage along with the following abilities:

In Baby form: Builds a Turret after opening a chest.

Builds a Turret after opening a chest. In Classic form: Her shots bounce to the nearby target.

Her shots bounce to the nearby target. In Super form: Provides a Turret Spell.

Provides a Turret Spell. In Ultra form: Her Turrets shoot much faster.

18) Mavis

Mavis (Image via Supercell)

Mavis is one of the rarest characters in Squad Busters to be unlocked in the Royal World. She takes the role of a supplier and possesses the following abilities:

In Baby form: Picks carrots and gets coins.

Picks carrots and gets coins. In Classic form: Gets a bonus coin for fully picking a carrot patch.

Gets a bonus coin for fully picking a carrot patch. In Super form: Carrots picked by her heals the squad.

Carrots picked by her heals the squad. In Ultra form: Gets more bonus loot from carrot patches.

19) Max

Max (Image via Supercell)

Max possesses 1200 health and is unlocked in the Desert World. She also has the following abilities in various forms:

In Baby form: Activates a speed boost for the entire squad.

Activates a speed boost for the entire squad. In Classic form: When she busts a foe, the duration of the speed boost is increased.

When she busts a foe, the duration of the speed boost is increased. In Super form: Provides speed boosts more number of times.

Provides speed boosts more number of times. In Ultra form: The speed boost lasts much longer.

20) Medic

Medic (Image via Supercell)

Medic is primarily known for his healing factor but can also provide the team with the necessary offensive option during an emergency. He has the following abilities:

In Baby form: Heals squad slowly over time.

Heals squad slowly over time. In Classic form: Throws strong Heal Packs when she isn't busy.

Throws strong Heal Packs when she isn't busy. In Super form: Passive heal gets stronger and faster.

Passive heal gets stronger and faster. In Ultra form: Throws Heals Packs much faster.

21) Mortis

Mortis (Image via Supercell)

Mortis is an all-rounder who can adapt to offensive and defensive as per the situation. He possesses 1700 health and is unlocked in the Royal World. The various form abilities of Mortis are given below:

In Baby form: Revives three defeated monsters to help the team.

Revives three defeated monsters to help the team. In Classic form: He turns the revived monster into bats.

He turns the revived monster into bats. In Super form: Can revive four defeated monsters.

Can revive four defeated monsters. In Ultra form: Can also turn defeated enemy characters into friendly bats.

22) Nita

Nita (Image via Supercell)

Nita's abilities in various forms are given below:

In Baby form: Summons a bear to defend the squad.

Summons a bear to defend the squad. In Classic form: Has the ability to resummon the bear if it was defeated.

Has the ability to resummon the bear if it was defeated. In Super form: Summoned bear gets enraged when the squad defeats a foe.

Summoned bear gets enraged when the squad defeats a foe. In Ultra form: Resummons her bear twice as fast.

23) Pam

Pam (Image via Supercell)

Pam is characterized as a Rare character and is unlocked in the Royal World. She possesses the following abilities in Squad Busters:

In Baby form: Builds a Heal Station after opening a chest.

Builds a Heal Station after opening a chest. In Classic form: The built Heal Station emits a Heal Surge when destroyed.

The built Heal Station emits a Heal Surge when destroyed. In Super form: Provides a Heal Station Spell.

Provides a Heal Station Spell. In Ultra form: The constructed Heal Station provides better healing.

24) Penny

Penny (Image via Supercell)

Penny is characterized as a Rare character and is unlocked in the Beach World. Her abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Discovers hidden treasures.

Discovers hidden treasures. In Classic form: Treasure provides key.

Treasure provides key. In Super form: Treasure provides some hearts to heal.

Treasure provides some hearts to heal. In Ultra form: Discovered treasure provides much more loot.

25) Royale King

Royale King (Image via Supercell)

Royale King is a defender and is characterized as an Epic rarity character. His abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Deploys Royal Recruits after opening a chest.

Deploys Royal Recruits after opening a chest. In Classic form: Extra Kings in the squad deploy additional Recruits.

Extra Kings in the squad deploy additional Recruits. In Super form: Provides Royal Delivery Spell containing an Elite Recruit.

Provides Royal Delivery Spell containing an Elite Recruit. In Ultra form: Deploys Elite Royal Recruits.

26) Tank

Tank (Image via Supercell)

Tank is unlocked in the Beach World in Squad Busters. She acts as a defender in a squad and possesses 1400 health and 125 damage. His abilities are given below:

In Baby form: Takes control tanks found in maps.

Takes control tanks found in maps. In Classic form: Tanks increase their attack speed occasionally.

Tanks increase their attack speed occasionally. In Super form: Tanks start with increased speed.

Tanks start with increased speed. In Ultra form: Tanks repair when it is in increased speed.

27) Trader

Trader (Image via Supercell)

Trader is unlocked in the Royal World and possesses 1400 health along with the following abilities:

In Baby form: Provides two Gems for every 15 coins collected.

Provides two Gems for every 15 coins collected. In Classic form: Heals the squad slightly when he provides Gems.

Heals the squad slightly when he provides Gems. In Super form: Increases the number of Gems to three.

Increases the number of Gems to three. In Ultra form: Heals much more when giving Gems.

28) Shelly

Shelly (Image via Supercell)

Shelly is an all-rounder who is unlocked in the Desert World in Squad Busters. She possesses 1400 health and deals up to 200 damage at the highest level. Her abilities in different forms are given below:

In Baby form: Fires special attack whenever she defeats five opponents.

Fires special attack whenever she defeats five opponents. In Classic form: Heals a large amount of health after firing the special attack.

Heals a large amount of health after firing the special attack. In Super form: Shoots two consecutive special attacks.

Shoots two consecutive special attacks. In Ultra form: Shoots bigger projectiles in special attacks in Squad Busters.

29) Witch

Witch (Image via Supercell)

Witch is considered an Epic rarity character and is unlocked in the Green World. She possesses the following abilities:

In Baby form: Summons skeletons repeatedly during a match in Squad Busters.

Summons skeletons repeatedly during a match in Squad Busters. In Classic form: Summons more skeletons.

Summons more skeletons. In Super form: Provides a Skeleton Spell Barrel.

Provides a Skeleton Spell Barrel. In Ultra form: Skeletons get stronger bones and sharp daggers.

30) Wizard

Wizard (Image via Supercell)

Wizard concludes this list of characters in Squad Busters. He initially comes from the Clash of Clans and Clash Royale universes and is unlocked in the Royal World in Squad Busters. He possesses the following abilities:

In Baby form: Provides a random Spell in Squad Busters.

Provides a random Spell in Squad Busters. In Classic form: Allows players to possess two Spells at a time.

Allows players to possess two Spells at a time. In Super form: Adds a chance for monsters to drop a Spell.

Adds a chance for monsters to drop a Spell. In Ultra form: Whenever Wizard fights bosses in Ultra form, they always drop Spells.

