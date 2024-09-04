Squad Busters Transformers collab: Leaks suggest new skins and character

A Squad Busters Transformers collab has just been teased by Supercell. The game's developers posted a video featuring a Barbarian along with certain elements from the Transformers franchise. Moreover, since the latest Transformers movie, 'Transformers One' is set to release on September 20, 2024, we should not have to wait long for this promotional collaboration.

This article highlights the Squad Busters Transformers collab, and also delves into certain leaks that may be announced soon.

(A section of the article deals with leaks, which may or may not be applied in the game. Please take the information in it with a grain of salt)

More on Transformers Squad Busters collab

Expand Tweet

Trending

Tease of Squad Busters Transformers Collab

The recently uploaded Squad Busters video stars a Barbarian taking a nap under a tree when a chest falls from the sky, startling him. Angry at the interruption, the character tries to open the chest but gets trapped in it instead. The chest then flashes a Transformers logo, which has led to fans speculating about a potential Squad Busters Transformers collaboration.

It should be noted that the chest featured in the video has never been seen in the game. Therefore, it may hint at a new event. In the past, Squad Busters has released new temporary chests for the Lava World and Ice World events.

Also read: How to play Leon in Squad Busters: Information, stats, and strategies

Leaks of Squad Busters Transformers collab

Expand Tweet

There have been numerous leaks and speculations regarding the Transformers collab. The most prominent ones are as follows:

New Skins: Barbarian, Chicken, Medic, and Archer Queen might get new skins with robotic appearances.

Barbarian, Chicken, Medic, and Archer Queen might get new skins with robotic appearances. New Characters: Two new characters resembling Optimus Prime and Elita of Transformers One may also be released. These are speculated to be characters, since they have different forms, unlike skins.

Two new characters resembling Optimus Prime and Elita of Transformers One may also be released. These are speculated to be characters, since they have different forms, unlike skins. New Emotes: The speculated characters are also expected to have their own sets of emotes.

If Optimus Prime and Elita are released, they will be the first Squad Busters characters that are not taken from any other Supercell game. On that note, the developers are also yet to introduce an original troop to the game.

Check out our other coverage on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!