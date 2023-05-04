Star Wars Jedi Survivor “Login did not go as planned” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor seems to be facing a fair bit of issues recently as players are not being able to launch the title especially if they are on the PC version. Many in the community have cited connectivity problems with the game and it seems that currently, the “Login did not go as planned” error is one of the more popular issues in the title.

Whenever the error occurs, it shows the following message to users,

“Login did not go as planned. We couldn’t log you in because the network failed to do its network thing. Try again in a few minutes”.

Not only has this been affecting those who are trying to enjoy the latest Star Wars game, but also those who are looking to log into Apex Legends. Hence, it would seem that issue is with EA’s servers themselves and occurs when they are either down or if they are overloaded.

While there is no permanent solution to this problem, there are certain temporary workarounds that you can try to deal with the “Login did not go as planned” error in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Fixing the “Login did not go as planned” error in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

As mentioned, the issue primarily occurs when the servers are going through problems themselves, which is why there is no permanent fix that you can try out for the “Login did not go as planned” error in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

However, here are a few temporary workarounds you can try:

1) Restart the game and EA App client

As the issue is primarily occurring for those on PC, the first thing that you will be required to do is to restart the game itself as well as the EA Play client. As this will work for both the latest Star Wars games and Apex Legends, it’s one of the first things that you will need to do.

While it may not seem like it might fix the problem, many in the community have stated that by restarting the client they were able to log into the game.

2) Checking your own connectivity

It’s likely that your internet connectivity is the one causing the issue. Hence, to be able to test your stability in the game you will need to search CMD on the Start Menu which will open up a program, there type “ping 8.8.8.8” and press enter.

You will then be shown your Ping results which will include the amount of latency that you are getting.

3) Wait for servers to come back online

EA Help @EAHelp We're looking into connectivity issues with our online services. Our team is working to get things back up as soon as possible, so stay tuned for updates. We're looking into connectivity issues with our online services. Our team is working to get things back up as soon as possible, so stay tuned for updates.

EA is usually aware of the issues that players face with the servers, and they have tweeted about the latest one as well. As the developers are aware of the issue they will come up with a fix soon and you will need to wait till the servers are stable again.

If all else fails, you will need to contact EA support as the last resort and mention the Star Wars Jedi Survivor bug that is not letting you log in.

