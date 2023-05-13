Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Abyss (Chapter 6 Mission 22)

The decisive and most challenging battle in the Star Wars Jedi Survivor occurs during Cal and Bode Akuna's final confrontation. Bode, in contrast to other bosses, uses only standard weaponry like blasters and grenades because he lacks Force Powers. Despite this, the battle is still tricky and far from straightforward.

The campaign is focused on the narrative and presents Cal with various boss fights. For many Star Wars Jedi Survivor players, it may have come as a surprise that the final boss fight is against Bode Akuna, who has been deceiving Cal by posing as a reliable ally for most of the game.

You must travel to the renowned Tanalorr planet to confront the supreme antagonist and participate in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's final conflict. The traitor, the game's last boss, can be located and eliminated using the method outlined in this guide.

Everything you need to complete Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 6 Mission 22

When you get in Tanalorr, get off the Mantis and stop at the Meditation Point close to Haven's Edge to take a break. After that, cross the pond and ascend the steps to the left before entering the cave. After crossing over, Merrin should be followed along the trail on the left via another tunnel to the Verdant Gardens.

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, head to Vedant Garden and descend the left cave to reach the Temple Atrium. After landing on a small hill, move on toward the pond below. The Meditation Point is at the trail's end, so keep going there. Before ascending the stairs to face Kata, who will start the final boss encounter, take a moment to relax there.

Bode boss fight guide

A few important things should be remembered. Bode will first alter the timing of his attacks to make it more challenging to block them. Furthermore, even if you stun him, you'll only have a second to score a hit before he leaps away.

Following unblockable assaults, notably the technique when he brings down his lightsaber in a straight line, Bode's sensitivity increases dramatically. Furthermore, it's essential to dodge any Blaster shots, given that Cal hasn't faced this particular difficulty before in other Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss fights.

It is particularly challenging to avoid Bode's lightsaber assault, in which he sends shockwaves into the ground on each side of himself. If you want to prevent this attack successfully, getting away from the side where Bode places his lightsaber is advisable. For example, if he slams it into the ground on his right side, evade him by moving to the right.

Regarding Cal's use of the Force in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, he can use it to entice Bode to him. Bode will then strike Cal in return, giving players a chance to launch a powerful attack that they can easily evade and reduce the distance Bode constantly tries to open up by throwing grenades.

It's crucial to understand that Bode's explosives stick to the ground and are not Force-sensitive. Cal can take advantage of this by employing the grenades to his advantage, forcing Bode to stay close to the explosive because it can also harm him. Cal will kill Bode in a cutscene when the battle is over, which will mark the end of the final boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

