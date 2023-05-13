Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Arrays (Chapter 6 Mission 21)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a challenging adventure game that immerses players in a harsh, ruthless environment filled with obstacles. Players must use their combat skills and ability to analyze and plan ahead to effectively complete their missions since dangerous opponents lie at every level. A player's skills will be tested in this game, pushing them to the limit and only requiring their best effort to win.

The arrays at the Koboh Control Center must be aligned to find Bode. In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you must choose Koboh as your last destination after leaving Nova Garon. This guide can help you finish the short job and discover the final location.

Everything you need to do to complete Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 6 Mission 21

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Make your way toward the location (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

To reach the Untamed Downs on Koboh, make your way toward the location shown in the picture. Once you arrive, proceed through the door on the side of the mountain and follow the path inside. At the end of the path, you will find an elevator you can ride down.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Walkthrough: Alignment Control Center Meditation Point (Image via Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Before continuing, take a break at the Alignment Control Center Meditation Point located at the bottom. Afterward, you will come across a large room where you will be faced with an attack from two Purge Troopers.

After you beat the adversaries, two K-405 Droids, a DT Security Droid, and two Probe Droids will arrive, followed by a group of two Purge Troopers, two Flame Troopers, and two Gunners.

Interact with the terminal (Image via EA)

To defeat them, use your newly gained Ultimate ability wisely. Once all enemies have been eliminated, enter the door that opens and go along the path to the terminal. To turn on the bridge, interact with the terminal.

Utilize the terminal on the opposite side to elevate the room (Image via EA)

Go to the control center and utilize the terminal on the opposite side to elevate the room. Use the same terminal to align the arrays once the room has reached the top. Then, turn on the elevator in the center of the room and take a ride down. Return via the control center and proceed to the Mantis, setting Tanalorr as your destination.

When you get to the Tanalorr, your main goal is to face Bode in a final confrontation, which launches the last boss battle in the game. Bode proves to be the most challenging opponent yet, releasing various techniques that Cal needs to be cautious of to prevail.

