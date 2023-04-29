Star Wars Jedi Survivor “Your game failed to launch” error on PC: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the most anticipated releases this year, the title’s launch yesterday was criticized due to the extensive number of performance issues it brought to the table. The title is not playing out well across any of the platforms, and PC players seem to be facing the most issues with frequent bugs, glitches, and crashes.

Respawn @Respawn



- Available April 28 Two iconic Jedi Knights have entered the mocap studio! #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 Two iconic Jedi Knights have entered the mocap studio! 👀#StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 https://t.co/AQAoCFcwvy

However, one of the more popular issues PC players face with the game is starting it. Many in the community are complaining about receiving the “Your game has failed to launch” error, where Star Wars Jedi Survivor keeps crashing every time they want to launch it.

What makes this one of the bigger optimization issues in the game is that there is no permanent solution to the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Fixing the “Your game failed to launch” error in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

As mentioned, there is no permanent way for you to effectively deal with the “Your game failed to launch” error for Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC. However, here are a few things you can try.

1) Restarting the game and the client

One of the most basic solutions will be to keep restarting the game and the client on your PC. Irrespective of where you are playing the game from, whether Steam, Epic Games Store, or the EA App, you can try and restart it as it seems to have worked for a few players in the community.

2) Verifying file integrity

There may be some corrupt files in the Star Wars Jedi Survivor installation directory that you can fix by running a file integrity scan. Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App have a feature where you can go to the game’s settings and select the “scan and fix files” options.

Upon doing so, a process will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and replace the ones that are broken or corrupted.

3) Disable Steam Overlay and other third-party services like VPN

Disabling third party applications like VPNs and browsers, as well as the Steam Overlay feature might do the trick that will help you to launch the game successfully.

While it’s not a permanent solution, many in the community have stated that by doing this, they were able to temporarily fix the “Your game failed to launch” error in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

4) Updating your GPU drivers

Both Nvidia and AMD have their respective desktop apps that you will be able to download and then update the graphics card that you have. Updating your GPU is one of the best ways to deal with a majority of performance issues you might face with the title.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor https://t.co/C3bp78VICr

5) Re-installing the game

Re-installing Star Wars Jedi Survivor might seem like a rather drastic step to take; however, many in the community could deal with the issue by uninstalling the title from their respective clients and then re-installing it.

6) Wait for a patch

With the sheer amount of performance issues that Star Wars Jedi Survivor seems to be facing, Respawn will likely deploy a patch and hotfix soon to deal with the errors. It’s best to wait for a new version update if you cannot launch the game on your systems at all.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes