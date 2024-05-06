Stardew Valley Planner tool guide: How to use, controls, and more

Stardew Valley Planner is a powerful third-party tool that lets you take complete control over its design and layout. The tool allows you to plan your farm layout before even starting the game.

It provides you with a blank canvas to experiment and make informed decisions about building placement, crop planting, and resource allocation. If you are a player looking to optimize your farm, the Stardew Valley Planner Tool can be a valuable asset.

In this article, we will take a look at the features of this planner and guide you on how you can utilize this tool to have an easier in Stardew Valley.

Editing and customizing your farm in Stardew Valley Planner

You can easily move structures and plan your farm using the planner (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda)

The true power of Stardew Valley Planner lies in its editing and planning capabilities. The tool works as a drawing canvas and allows you to place buildings like barns, coops, and sheds with ease.

Here’s how to use the tool for planning your farm in Stardew Valley:

Visit the Stardew Planner website. You’ll be greeted with an interface of a Standard Farm layout and various options.

On the top of your screen, you'll find various categories like "Buildings," "Animals," "Crops," and "Decorations." Click on the category containing the item you wish to place on your farm.

Drag and drop the chosen item onto your farm layout to place it. You can freely move the item around till you’re satisfied with your placement.

Changing farm layouts in Stardew Valley Planner

The planner lets you choose from a variety of farm layouts (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda)

When you first log in to the game, you’re presented with a crucial choice about choosing your farm layout. That said, as a new player you may not be able to assess which is the best farm layout for your needs.

The Stardew Valley Planner can help you have a good look at these farm layouts before you even start your journey. This lets you experiment and understand the pros and cons of each layout.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to explore different farm layouts in the planner:

Visit the Stardew Planner website.

On the top right corner, you'll see an option called layouts.

Simply click to expand the menu and select the farm layout that you want to test.

The chosen farm layout will load on the screen. You can freely zoom in and out using the scroll wheel on your mouse to get a closer look at specific areas of the farm.

Uploading your farm on the Stardew Valley planner

You can upload your pre-existing farm to make changes (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda)

Stardew Valley Planner allows you to upload your existing farm on the planner and modify its look and buildings. This option is useful In case you already have an existing farm layout and simply want to renovate it rather than starting from a blank slate.

Here’s how you can upload your save file to the planner:

Open the Stardew Planner website and click on the settings icon.

On the top, you’ll see the upload icon. Simply click on it and navigate to your save file.

Your save file is titled in the format: “farm_name_123456.”

Select the file and your current layout will open in the planner.

Do note that this option does not change your farm in the game but only allows you to preview it for planning purposes.

Save file location:

Steam/PC: %appdata%\StardewValley\Saves

Linux: ~/.config/StardewValley/Saves

Mac: ~/.config/StardewValley/Saves

Overall, the planner is a great tool for new Stardew Valley players and veterans alike. It allows you to optimally utilize your farm’s space and experiment with the look and feel without spending any in-game effort.

