While there are many spring crops in Stardew Valley for you to grow and sell, some stand out for their profitability and utility. Crops like potatoes and green beans provide a quick turnaround and fast profits while crops like cauliflower and strawberries offer a more long-term investment with high returns.

If you're a new player looking to maximize your profits, this guide will list the five best spring crops in Stardew Valley that you should grow to maximize your profits during the season.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 best spring crops in Stardew Valley

These five crops provide great value to new and veteran Stardew Valley players.

1) Strawberries

Strawberries are highly sought after because of their high selling price (Image via ConcernedApe)

Availability : Purchasable for 100 gold during the Spring Egg Festival

: Purchasable for 100 gold during the Spring Egg Festival Selling Price : 120-240 gold

: 120-240 gold Days to Harvest: 4

Strawberries are a must-have for any aspiring Stardew Valley farmer. These spring crops in Stardew Valley can be purchased only during the Spring Egg Festival.

They regrow every four days after the first harvest and provide a steady stream of income throughout the season. While the cost may seem high, it is worth investing in strawberries as a long-term investment.

2) Ancient Fruit

Ancient Fruits are rare but sell for high prices and grow in all seasons except Winter (Image via ConcernedApe)

Availability : Requires Ancient Seed

: Requires Ancient Seed Selling Price : 550-1,100 gold

: 550-1,100 gold Days to Harvest: 28 days at first, then available every 7 days

While not among the exclusive spring crops in Stardew Valley, Ancient Fruit deserves a mention on this list for its year-round profitability. Even though this rare fruit requires a bit of grinding and luck to obtain, they're well worth the effort.

Each fruit sells for at least 550 gold. While the first harvest time of 28 days may seem long, Ancient Fruit's year-round availability and high selling price can turn your little dirt patch into a cash cow.

3) Cauliflower

A giant crop produces 15 to 21 cauliflower (Image via ConcernedApe)

Availability : Purchasable for 80 gold from Pierre’s Shop or JojaMart

: Purchasable for 80 gold from Pierre’s Shop or JojaMart Selling Price : 175-350 gold

: 175-350 gold Days to Harvest: 12

Cauliflower offers a good balance between growth time and profit potential. While cauliflower doesn't regrow, each cauliflower plant has a 1% chance to turn into a giant crop. These giant crops drop 15 to 21 normal cauliflowers, thus providing 15 to 21 times in return from a single seed when harvested.

Moreover, this spring crop matures in just 12 days, which allows for multiple harvests in a single spring season. Its selling price at iridium quality is also quite high, making it one of the best spring crops in Stardew Valley.

4) Potatoes

Potatoes are a great early investment for generating quick cash (Image via ConcernedApe)

Availability : Purchasable for 50 gold from Pierre’s Shop

: Purchasable for 50 gold from Pierre’s Shop Selling Price : 80-160 gold

: 80-160 gold Days to Harvest: 6

The potato plays an important role in the journey of every new player of Stardew Valley. These crops have a harvest time of just six days, which means they provide a fantastic way for beginners to secure some starting capital at the start of their journey.

While the selling price is lower compared to other options on this list, the quick turnaround time and low purchase price make potatoes one of the best spring crops in Stardew Valley.

5) Rhubarb

Rhubarb are useful not only for selling but also for crafting energy-boosting food (Image via ConcernedApe)

Availability : Purchasable for 100 gold from the Oasis

: Purchasable for 100 gold from the Oasis Selling Price : 200-400 gold

: 200-400 gold Days to Harvest: 13

Despite its high purchase price, Rhubarb sells for a minimum price of 200 gold. The crop takes 13 days to harvest, hence, multiple harvests of Rhubarb are possible in a single spring season.

Rhubarb also serves an important purpose in cooking. By adding it to your dishes, you can create energy-boosting meals that help a lot in exploration and dungeon crawling.

The best spring crops in Stardew Valley depend on your in-game progress. If you're new, potatoes might be your best bet. On the other hand, if you're at a high level, growing Ancient Fruits or Strawberries might be a more worthy investment for your farm.

Check out more Stardew Valley articles here: