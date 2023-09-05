Starfield best Beast Hunter build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

Humanity has broadened its horizons in the year 2330, occupying innumerable worlds all throughout the galaxy in Starfield. The position of a Beast Hunter is not one for the weak of heart. These specialized individuals have made it their mission to find, apprehend, and destroy the strangest and most dangerous animals scattered throughout the cosmos.

As a Beast Hunter, your quest will take you through strange habitats, uncharted planets, and perilous terrain where you encounter elusive and frequently dangerous animals. The ideal Beast Hunter build will be discussed in this guide, with an emphasis on the initial skills, traits, and fundamental mechanics that will help you succeed in this demanding line of work.

Starfield Beast Hunter class starting skills

Starfield Bounty Hunter starting skills (Image via Bethesda)

The gaming experience provided by the Beast Hunter in Starfield is exciting and action-packed. You can tame the unruly universe by becoming a daring and skillful hunter who takes down enormous beasts such as the Ashta of Akila or the Terrormorphs that plague the Settled Systems. These are the best starting skills for the class.

Starting skills

Fitness: To survive in varied situations, you start with 10% extra oxygen

To survive in varied situations, you start with 10% extra oxygen Ballistics: You do 10% more damage while using weapons that are efficient in ballistics

You do 10% more damage while using weapons that are efficient in ballistics Gastronomy: With this skill, you may create unique foods and drinks and look up more recipes in a research lab

You can advance these skills by actively applying them. For example, Fitness levels rise as your oxygen supply decreases, the Ballistics skill grows as you use ballistic weapons to defeat adversaries, and the Gastronomy skill develops as you create new food and drinks.

Best traits for Beast Hunter class in Starfield

Selecting traits for your character in Starfield (Image via AndyReloads/ YouTube)

Traits Pros Cons Terra Firma Health and oxygen levels are increased while on the ground. Health and oxygen levels are decreased while in space. Extrovert Consume less oxygen when with a companion. Consume more oxygen when alone. Wanted Increases damage when health is low. Bounty hunters will randomly show up to hunt you down.

It is important to note that the majority of the traits are more for roleplaying and are completely optional. You can select one to three traits or none at all. Depending on your playstyle and decisions later in the game, certain traits may even prove to be harmful.

The Terra Firma trait is highly recommended for Beast Hunters. It provides increased health and oxygen when on planetary surfaces, which aligns perfectly with your role as a ground-based hunter. Terra Firma can be combined perfectly with Extrovert.

The Wanted trait, which increases your damage output when your health is low, is an example of another powerful trait.

Best skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Beast Hunter class

Unlocking skills in Starfield (Image via JorRaptor/ YouTube)

Skills to focus on include:

Sharpshooter

Isolation

Instigation

Boost Pack Training

Weapon Engineering

Surveying

Astrodynamics

Spacesuit Design

Gastronomy

In Starfield, you get one additional skill point for each level up. These may be used to hone a variety of in-game abilities. You must finish a challenge that calls on a particular skill before you can upgrade it. For instance, you need to have picked a particular quantity of locks to unlock the next tier in the Security skill.

If you choose to adventure in Starfield without a companion, the Isolation skill will provide an additional bonus. As a result, your weapon damage and damage resistance will rise for each spacesuit and helmet you have on.

Best weapons for Beast Hunter class in Starfield

Big Bang Shotgun in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

As a Beast Hunter, it's advisable to keep various weapon types at your disposal. Ballistic and laser weapons are the keys to your success. A rifle is a versatile choice for mid-range encounters, while a sniper is invaluable for swiftly taking down distant threats.

Your success as a Beast Hunter largely depends on your weapon choice, and the Big Bang Shotgun and the AA-99 Rifle are two of the best choices. The Big Bang Shotgun provides excellent burst damage up close and mods like Extended Barrel, Annihilator Rounds, and Overclocked should be prioritized for maximum damage output.

The AA-99 rifle, on the other hand, offers versatility, allowing you to modify it for medium to long-range combat. It also lets you opt for mods like Long Barrel, Recon Laser Sight, and Armor-Piercing Rounds to enhance its performance.

Weapon modifications and upgrades are essential to maximizing your combat potential, so you should experiment with different combinations to find what works best for your playstyle.