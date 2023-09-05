Starfield best Ronin build guide; starting skills, traits, and more

Starfield’s Ronin class works best while alone. A lone warrior, this melee-based fighter travels the stars with no person to call them master. They seek a new reason to keep going and do not hesitate when it comes to cutting down an enemy in battle.

Ruthless and violent, they come upon their enemy unawares, striking when the time is right. You can use other types of weapons, but bladed melee weapons fit the character archetype better.

In fact, some players have found that having guns has made Ronin an easier class to play. We’ll focus on how we prefer to play it though, which is to say, a greater highlight on stealth and melee combat.

Starfield’s Ronin starting skills

This class begins ready to duel enemies to the death (Image via Bethesda)

Starting skills

Stealth: Unlocks “stealth” ability.

Unlocks “stealth” ability. Dueling: Melee weapons deal increased damage - and you take less damage when wielding one.

Melee weapons deal increased damage - and you take less damage when wielding one. Scavenging: You have a chance to find extra items when searching containers.

Ronin is more than capable of starting off strong on their own. A solid class, it’s neither the worst nor the best. However, the starting kit denotes stealth-based, melee gameplay. Since you have greater melee damage and take less melee damage with that weapon type in hand (Dueling), it makes sense to focus on it.

You can also sneak much easier (Stealth), which is great if you don’t want an enemy to see you coming. Finally, they’re just a bit luckier than most, using Scavenging to hopefully find extra items while looting.

Best traits for Ronin class in Starfield

Traits are optional, but many are quite powerful (Image via Bethesda)

Trait: Pro: Con: Alien DNA Increased Health/Oxygen at the start of the game Healing items are less effective Introvert Increased Oxygen while traveling alone Decreased Oxygen with an ally/companion Neon Street Rat Access to special dialogue options/better rewards from some Neon Missions Crime Bounty by other factions is greatly increased

Most combat-oriented classes use Alien DNA in Starfield, thanks to the buff to Health and Oxygen. This background will be no exception. You don’t have to use any traits, but they can make facets of the game much easier.

Introvert is another excellent pick. You don’t want people following you around while you’re trying to be sneaky and have duels to the death. I’m also a fan of some of the Neon Street Rat rewards, so I figured that would be another sound option. It makes the other factions like you less, but you can deal with them.

Best skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Ronin

Between combat skills and stealth skills, you will be ready to take on the worst space has to offer (Image via Bethesda)

Fitness

Concealment

Dueling

Intimidation

Martial Arts

Stealth

Surveying

Wellness

Isolation

Boost Pack Training

This Starfield class is going to focus on melee combat and want to control the flow of battle. Through Stealth and Intimidation, you keep the enemies out you don’t feel like dealing with and cut them down with Dueling and Martial Arts. Boost Pack Training also allows you to do some incredible combat maneuvers like you would as a Bounty Hunter.

Since you’re also going to likely be playing alone, Isolation helps, as do skills like Fitness and Wellness. With no backup, you want to have as much Health and Oxygen as possible.

Best weapons for the Ronin in Starfield

There are quite a few powerful bladed melee weapons to pick from (Image via Bethesda)

Any bladed weapon will do, but I prefer katanas over knives for the reach and damage. That said, it’s worthwhile to keep both on hand whenever possible. Whether a combat knife, Va’ruun Painblade, or a Wakizashi, you should have a plethora of powerful slicing implements on hand as a Ronin in Starfield.

The Ronin is a solid class to play as in this game. There are other classes you may want to consider, though. Here’s a list of excellent beginner backgrounds to pick in Bethesda’s latest RPG.