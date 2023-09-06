Starfield best Xenobiologist build guide; starting skills, traits, and more

As mankind takes to the cosmos in Starfield, Xenobiologists will become more important. This background has studied the vast number of alien lifeforms that reside among the planets we visit. Unfortunately, none of them, so far, appear to be intelligent, but that hasn’t stopped the search. Taking on this class means you’re at the forefront of scientific research. While it might not be the most exciting class to roleplay, they are still solid combatants and explorers.

After extensive research, we’ve figured out what the best Xenobiologist build is for us in Starfield. Your thoughts might vary, and at the end of the day, you should build your character in a way that suits you.

Starting class skills for Xenobiologist in Starfield

While not the most impressive loadout, this background can hold its own (Image via Bethesda)

Laser weapons deal 10% more damage. Surveying: Adds an additional optional zoom to the hand scanner. Scan distance increased by 20m.

Adds an additional optional zoom to the hand scanner. Scan distance increased by 20m. Fitness: +10% available Oxygen.

While some classes, like the Diplomat, have three incredible starting skills, that isn’t necessarily the case for Starfield’s Xenobiologist. I would say two out of the three are incredibly useful. Surveying is nice, but it’s not a skill that I immediately leap to max out first.

Lasers, however, are incredibly useful and also inform you about the kind of weapons you’re likely to focus on as you explore the game in this particular background. In addition, it’s never a bad idea to have more Oxygen. I’m a fan of the Fitness skill in virtually all classes.

Best traits for Xenobiologist in Starfield

Alien DNA is one of the more powerful Traits to go with (Image via Bethesda)

Trait: Pro: Con: Alien DNA Bonus to starting Health and Oxygen Healing Items and Food do not work as well Extrovert You use less Oxygen while traveling with a human companion Use more Oxygen while traveling alone Terra Firma Health and Oxygen increased while on the ground Less Health and Oxygen while in Space

Traits are optional bonuses you can pick up for your character during character creation. They also come with a negative side effect, so plan carefully before you choose any of these for your character.

However, if I had to pick a few to go with, it would have to be Alien DNA as the most important. The starting health/oxygen bonus is nice. Since, as a character that doesn’t start with three powerful skills, I’d rather work in a team with someone. Thus, Extrovert is my second pick. Finally, it would be Terra Firma because I spend more time on the ground than flying through space.

Skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Xenobiologist

Xenosociology can be invaluable (Image via Bethesda)

Zoology

Lasers

Fitness

Pistol Certification

Decontamination

Rifle Certification

Xenosociology

Commerce

Astrophysics

Surveying

Honestly, for a character that isn’t as combat-focused, Xenosociology might be one of my favorite skills in the game. You have to push deep into the social tree, but it lets you command aliens to stop fighting temporarily.

Since we’re going to use a variety of Lasers, I recommend Pistol and Rifle Certs. Zoology allows you to farm ingredients from fallen foes and fits your Xenobiologist background in Starfield. You can also invest more points into Surveying, as it is one of your starting skills. It can keep you safe with the vast improvements you get to your hand scanner.

Weapons to focus on as a Xenobiologist in Starfield

Why not pick up the Ember? (Image via Bethesda)

Laser weapons of all types will be your go-to as a Xenobiologist. That's why I recommend Rifle and Pistol Certification. That way, you can hold a few types of powerful laser weapons. With specific guns, Unmitigated Violence and Ember are likely the ones I'd seek out first.

Starfield is now available for all players, and there are a wealth of classes to try out. You can find our tier list here, with our thoughts on what the strongest backgrounds in the game are.