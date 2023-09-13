Starfield Dream Home location, trait & guide to decorate

The Starfield Dream Home is one of the traits you can find in Starfield. Traits are special characteristics that can be added to your character during the creation process. They serve a variety of purposes, from giving you alien DNA and increasing your stamina to making you a fan of the Serpent religion and benefiting from gravity jumps. Each character can have a combination of three.

If you have heard of the Dream Home trait in Starfield, this article explains where it is, what it consists of, and whether or not it is worth using in your game.

Location of the Starfield Dream Home

The Starfield Dream Home is on the planet Nesoi (Image via Bethesda)

The Starfield Dream Home does not appear on your map from the start. First, your character must complete the One Small Step mission, which is part of the game's main story.

Once you have finished this quest, the place will automatically appear in the All Missions tab. Then, set your ship's course to the planet Nesoi, which is located in the Olympus Star System. When you reach the planet, you will need to scan it to get the exact location of the Starfield Dream Home. The place will be marked with your character's name.

The door of the house will be locked upon arrival. To open it, you will need to pay 500 Credits to gain access for one week. Otherwise, you will need to pay the corresponding fee in GalBank.

Starfield Dream Home trait explained

The Starfield Dream Home trait guarantees a safe place for your character (Image via Bethesda)

The Starfield Dream Home is one of the traits available in the character creation menu. Its advantage is that you begin the game with a place to live, even if it is not free.

The house has a living room with a kitchen, several bedrooms, living rooms, and bathrooms, besides a large terrace. Only the kitchen and bathrooms are furnished.

Unlike other houses or buildings in Starfield, no one will take away your access to this personal space. You will be able to use it for whatever you want, as you are the only owner of the property.

The price is high, but it guarantees a roof over your character's head. In addition, the payment methods are flexible, a topic we will discuss in more detail below.

How do you pay for the Starfield Dream Home?

Landry Hollifield will help you with the payment details (Image via Bethesda)

The process of paying off the Starfield Dream Home has some conditions that are not very clear. Therefore, in order to have more data and be able to pay off the debt, you must follow these steps:

Go to the city of New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. Look for the GalBank on the map, which is the financial institution that handles the house's payments. At GalBank, find a character named Landry Hollifeld. Talk to him about the payment terms for the Starfield Dream House. Decide if you want to pay right away

The bank employee will give you several options: pay it all at once, take some time to think about it, or let the bank take possession of the property. You can then pay an installment of 500 Credits each time you enter the house to cover the week or collect the entire debt and pay it off.

How to decorate the Dream Home in Starfield

There is a wide list of furniture to choose from for decoration (Image via Bethesda)

Decorating the Starfield Dream Home is very easy. The first thing to do is search for a console located on the lower floor and access the options it offers. There, you will find the items to decorate the house.

Choose from the different objects and pay the corresponding credits. You will have furniture for each room, floor and wall coverings, displays, and various objects. This way, you will give your house a personal touch that reflects your personality. In addition, as you earn more credits, you will purchase better items to decorate.

Is the dream house in Starfield worth it?

In the kitchen, you can craft food (Image via Bethesda)

A luxury home like this allows you to store items and prevents you from building an outpost. It also adds a fun touch of customization to the game. Another advantage is that the house is available until you collect the credits to pay for it. It does not change ownership, and no one can take it away from you.

On the other hand, you can add workbenches for crafting and developing some skills. This way, you don't have to move to The Lodge or other places.

The Dream Home is also more spacious than most houses in the game, so it can also be used as a warehouse.

However, with the advantages offered by other traits and with options such as the infinite chest that appears in the game, you may want to avoid the Dream Home for a first experience.