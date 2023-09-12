Starfield player builds ship with massive storage to store everything

A Starfield player recently showcased their massive storage ship on Reddit. The structure serves as another demonstration of all the possibilities offered by the title for creative people. In fact, the RPG’s available mechanics, combined with a bit of imagination, have led to the recreation of many pop culture vehicles, such as the Imperial Death Star from Star Wars.

Reactions to the ship build range from deep amazement and professional-level photo montages to funny commentaries.

Reddit community reacts to Starfield player's ship with massive storage

This image of a massive storage ship was posted by u/Professional_Job1154 on a Starfield subreddit with no description other than:

"These organs won't deliver themselves!"

The vehicle is made mostly of containers, so its construction is not only expensive but also mechanically complicated. To support this structure, its various launch and landing components must be balanced.

On this subject, one user commented on how difficult it was to build spaceships for transporting cargo, as there was always something wrong. Sometimes, their ship needed better engines, but when they added them, it did not manage the power well.

"Hoping it gets better as I unlock higher levels of ship design," the Redditor concluded.

"There is a hard limit on how many power points per system. I think it is 12 points max for each system. So you can have 3, 4 power engines, but you can't have 4 because you'd go over the power limit. It's the same for every other system," user GK clarified in a comment.

Meanwhile, though unrelated to the game, Redditor TheAtlas97 commented that the build reminded them of a Kmart commercial about delayed cargo delivery.

User LethalBubbles, for their part, pointed to the problem of building a ship with massive storage space, asserting that there comes a time in the game when money is not an issue.

Continuing on the topic of what users spend credits on, Redditor BomJus1 commented on the game's economy. They asserted that many users do not talk about the strategy of selling the items they find when looting or pickpocketing. They also highlighted that selling a ship can be a good source of credits.

One of the funniest moments on the Reddit thread occurred when a participant compared the massive storage build to the ships that transport goods through the Suez Canal.

To their comment, another user answered with a photomontage on the Imgur platform corresponding to the idea.

Beyond the debate and its various nuances, what is certain is that this massive storage ship proves that the Starfield community is capable of pushing the game to its limits.