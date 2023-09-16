Starfield players find best place to sell loot

As you progress through the missions and side quests in Starfield, you get the chance to loot tons of items and more. While some players are scrupulous about choosing items for their limited inventory, hoarding and selling is actually one of the best ways to amass credits, a crucial currency in the game. Players will need it to purchase weapons and ships, upgrade parts, and even make certain choices during missions.

In Starfield, items are usually sold to any Trade Authority kiosks scattered throughout the map. They are commonly found near the Ship Services Technician in major spaceports. However, players have discovered the best place to sell items.

Rush to the Trade Authority vendor to sell loot in Starfield

The Key is Crimson Fleet's headquarters in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Located within the Kryx System, The Key is a space station where the Crimson Fleet is headquartered. If you're not into shady dealings or piracy, it's best to steer clear of this place. Accessing the key requires you to follow through a series of missions that start with getting caught stealing.

Once you've completed the quest, visiting The Depot grants you access to vendors with plenty of credits at their disposal. This will allow you to sell in-game items for some substantial profits. There, the Trade Authority vendor has an astonishing 11000 credits. with the one across him carrying an extra 25000.

The Trade Authority is the best merchant to sell your stuff in The Key (Image via Bethesda)

TK’s Tactical Gear, Aludra’s Weapon Ship, Isra’s General Goods, Zuri’s Essentials, and Trade Authority are some of the merchants that can be found in The Key. However, the Trade Authority is the best choice for selling contraband and stolen items as it appears to offer favorable prices for such goods, making it a lucrative option for players looking to profit from their ill-gotten gains.

Other places to sell goods in Starfield

Neon Core is also a great place to sell items in the game (Image via Bethesda)

If you're not inclined to join the Crimson Fleet, another option for selling goods, including contraband, is to head to Neon Core within the Volii System. Neon Core offers a fast and straightforward selling experience compared to places like New Atlantis or Akila.

However, remember that selling goods here might involve smuggling, as it's not as straightforward as The Key. There's a notable Trade Authority shop in Neon Core that might accept typical contraband items if they can afford it.

In addition to weapons, collecting the armor of defeated opponents can also be a lucrative method to earn credits in Starfield. While it may add some weight to your inventory, it pays off once you trade them in.

Some players also find value in selling collected books for a profit. Just remember that shops typically reset their inventory every 24 to 48 hours, so plan your credit-earning activities accordingly.

Starfield is available on PC, Xbox S, and Xbox X Series.