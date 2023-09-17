Starfield racecar spaceship build guide: Parts, colors, and more

Starfield's ship-building feature has captured the imagination of players, leading to a surge of creativity in crafting unique and iconic spacecraft. Some are taking this opportunity to build entirely original ship designs, while others draw inspiration from real-world vehicles and beloved science fiction references. In fact, the ship-building feature already introduced some iconic vessels from popular space-themed franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek.

While spaceships from these beloved franchises are the common picks, it's impressive to see the creativity of a fan who has brought their love for racing into the game with a racecar-like spaceship. Here's how they made it.

How to build racecar spaceship in Starfield

You can build this cool racecar in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Reddit user gunshyghosts is ready to race for pink slips as they showcase this cool, red racecar spaceship that is unlike anything we've seen before. To recreate it, here are the ship parts you need:

Ship Bed 200 Landing Bay

HopeTech Storeroom 1x1

HopeTech Living Quarters 2x1

Nova Galactic Storeroom 1x1

Kon-Tiki B-600 Bridge

SGD 3300 Grav Drive

Theta Pinch D9 Reactor

Taiyo Side Cap - Port

Taiyo Side Cap - Stbd

Deimos Hull A

500T He3 Tank

HopeTech Pipes - Fore

Hopetech Radiator

Stroud Nose Cap B - Fore Top

Nova Cowling 1L-SF

Nova Cowling 1L-PF

100DP Slim Docker - Bottom

Hope 55 Landing Gear

HopeTech Nose B - Fore

Horizon Weapon Mount

Dragon 261 SX Laser

White Dwarf 1000 Engine

HopeTech Nose B - Aft

M20 Ulysses He3 Tank

Assurance SG-3000 Shield Generator

Jishaku Nd RF Rapid Railgun

Tsukisasu 50k Missile Launcher

The Reddit user made this ambitious project by starting with the placement of the landing bay and expanding the design to incorporate all the necessary components, including weapons.

However, it's essential to mention that the user didn't provide specific details regarding the in-game costs associated with building this racecar-inspired starship. As a result, players interested in recreating this unique design should amass a hefty amount of credits.

How to customize the colors of racecar spaceship in Starfield

You can change the color of your ship via Ship Services Technician (Image via Bethesda)

If you want to change the original red color of the racecar-inspired starship, Starfield offers a ship customization feature that lets you alter your spaceship's appearance. To access it, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Ship Services Technicians, who are conveniently located near your ship. Interact with the technician and choose the "I'd like to view and modify my ships" option. This will take you to the Ship Builder, where you can customize various aspects of your starship's aesthetics, including its color scheme. You can adjust different parts of your ship's color by tweaking parameters like Hue, Brightness, and Saturation. If you have specific designs in mind, implement them by selecting from the Recent tab within the Ship Builder.

If you want to recreate more iconic spaceships in Starfield, check this article.