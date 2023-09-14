Starfield ship parts guide: How to get, repair in combat, and more

Space combat is one of Starfield's highlights, and you will need the best ship parts to survive these tough encounters. Unfortunately, it isn't enough that your spaceship looks cool, you have to ensure that it's built to last on the battlefield. There are several ways to enhance your ship's performance, but ship parts are the main factors that affect it.

Fighting in space is a lot more complex than you might think, as it involves several aspects that you need to take into consideration. In this Starfield ship parts guide, we will talk about how and where to obtain ship parts in the game and how to repair your ship mid-combat.

How to get Starfield ship parts

1) Purchase from vendor shops

You can buy Starfield ship parts from vendors (Image via Bethesda)

There are several ways to obtain Starfield ship parts. You can purchase them directly from different vendors, but this option requires you to spend credits. Mind you, ship parts are expensive in Starfield, so if you're planning to get major upgrades in your spaceship, you might need to earn credits first through completing missions or loot selling.

It's also worth noting that you can only buy limited stocks from ship parts vendors. Once you exhaust their stocks, you have to wait for 48 hours for replenishment. Here are the ship parts vendors in Starfield:

New Atlantis, Akila City, Neon - Trade Authority Shops

New Atlantis, Jemison - Jemison Mercantile

Akila City - Shepherd's General Store

2) Loot destroyed ships

Loot from destroyed and abandoned ships (Image via Bethesda)

You can also obtain ship parts by looting destroyed and abandoned ships in space. There are tons of these vessels wandering around the universe, although it might take some quests and effort to find them. You can also loot your enemy's ship after you've defeated them.

3) Obtain from NPC quests

Rescue NPCs to obtain Starfield ship parts (Image via Bethesda)

Some NPCs also give ship parts as a reward during space combat. In Starfield, it's common to encounter several ships in space that need rescuing. Simply help these explorers defend their ship from attackers, and they will reward you with ship parts. It's also the easiest and most rewarding way to obtain Starfield ship parts.

How to repair a ship in Starfield

Head to Ship Services Technician to repair your ship (Image via Bethesda)

You can have your ship repaired whether you are in the middle of combat or resting in a city. If you're in a city, locate a Ship Services Technician, which is marked with a huge landing pad. Interact with the NPC to start repairing your ship for 1,000 credits.

You can also repair your ship in combat. Use the ship parts from your inventory to repair your damaged ship. If you're using a controller, you can start the repair process by pressing the right stick, while on a keyboard, you can press the O key. Using a ship part will initiate the repair of your ship's hull.

When your ship's shields are down, your hull will start taking damage, and you'll see an icon indicating this damage in the bottom right corner of the screen. If this damage bar empties completely, your ship will be destroyed, and you'll need to reload your last saved game. Ship parts can help prevent this by repairing your ship's hull.