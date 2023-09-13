Starfield The Colander puzzle walkthrough, rewards, and more

Among the many mysteries in Starfield is The Colander, a large abandoned ship located on the Schrodinger III planet. The vessel itself gives off a haunting vibe, as if it were taken from an extraterrestrial horror movie. Despite its eerie atmosphere, it is an adventure worth taking because of the high-value items you can loot from it.

There's no specific quest tied to it, so don't expect to trigger a mission related to the ship through exploration and main story progression. It's also worth noting that the ship is part of the higher-level systems, which may be difficult for beginners in the game.

Nonetheless, here is how you can complete The Colander in Starfield.

How to start The Colander in Starfield

You can find the abandoned ship in Schrodinger III in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

As mentioned, The Colander in Starfield does not have its own mission line, so you are free to explore the abandoned ship anytime. Head over to Schrodinger III planet located at Schrodinger system near the Kryx. The ship is located just above the planet.

The recommended level for this ship is 65, so you might run into some troubles if you decide to take on the adventure at significantly lower levels. You also need advanced lockpicking skills if you want to access high-value loot inside the ship.

How to complete The Colander puzzle in Starfield

Go through the hatch to access the upper levels of the ship (Image via Bethesda)

Unlike other puzzle missions in Starfield, The Colander features an unconventional puzzle system. Instead of straightforward floor puzzles, such as those found in the Mantis quest, this adventure lets you venture on your own to solve the mystery surrounding the ship's crew.

Upon boarding the ship, walk straight until you reach Dr. Amos S.'s location, and then turn right. Head toward the back of the room and go through the hatch, the entryway to the ship's next level. From there, you can either open the Laboratory door or turn left before the first entryway. Note that you can only do the former if you have advanced lockpicking skills. Otherwise, take the latter option.

Access the Mainframe to progress through the adventure (Image via Bethesda)

Turn right to find another hatch and interact with the Mainframe computer to open the door through the Remote Security Door Control file. Head toward the ramp at the Laboratory to find another doorway that can be used to access the upper level of the ship.

Defeat the Interloper in the abandoned ship (Image via Bethesda)

You will be transported back to your first location, but the red door has already been opened this time. If you take the right stairs, you should find a level 85 monster called Interpol. Information about this boss should be available to you via the computers you have previously accessed.

This monster is equipped with durable armor, which you need to remove first to deal damage. One trick to easily defeat the enemy is to shoot from the crew's quarters, which the monster cannot access.

The Colander rewards in Starfield

Loot high-value items in the abandoned ship (Image via Bethesda)

Since this specific ship is not tied to a mission, you will not receive XP and Credits upon defeating the enemy. Instead, you will obtain a substance that you can't find elsewhere. You can also go around the spaceship to find some weapons and other high-value items.