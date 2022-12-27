Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on anime and visual novel games

Alongside watchable and readable media, anime and visual novels have recently gained a lot of popularity in the video game realm. There are countless great options for fans to indulge in, including both established franchises and originals.

While technically a separate genre, visual novels are closely associated with the anime space, thanks to their narrative-heavy nature. Now that the Steam Winter Sale 2022 is live, fans can get many anime and VN games for cheap.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and other great anime/visual novel games to check out in Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ($29.99/INR 1,899 at 50% off)

One of the most popular anime in recent memory has spawned a spectacular game from developer CyberConnect2.

Released last year, Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is a 3D arena fighting game. It is in the vein of the studio's other efforts, like the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series.

Players must engage in heated battles as and against memorable characters from Demon Slayer throughout the anime-authentic story mode and multiplayer. These range from Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke to Rui, Akaza, and Kyojuro Rengoku.

The base game is available at 50% off, and the Digital Deluxe Edition is discounted at the same 50% range. This brings its price down to $34.99 from $69.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Base game

Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock: Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira

In-game Costumes: Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear for Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira

Various Avatars

8,000 Kimetsu Points

2) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ($14.99/INR 1,249 at 50% off)

Originally released in Japan for Game Boy Advance and officially brought to the West on the Nintendo DS, Capcom's acclaimed Ace Attorney series has received a graphical update on PC. This remaster includes all three games in the DS trilogy:

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Justice for All

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Trials and Tribulations

Players must step into the shoes of defense attorney Phoenix Wright and deliver justice in court as they handle bizarre cases featuring equally outlandish NPCs.

From oddball murders to hilarious outcomes, there is much to unearth as players engage in investigations and collect clues to present before the judge.

3) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ($11.99 at 80% off)

There have been a number of video games based on One Piece, one of the most iconic and long-running anime/manga series of all time. Among these is One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 from Koei Tecmo, which combines the shonen series' setting with the studio's renowned Musou combat.

Players can participate in large-scale hack-and-slash battles against hordes of foes as one of the various popular characters through a reimagined Wano arc. From Luffy and Sanji to Whitebeard, each character has different attacks.

4) AI: The Somnium Files ($7.99/INR 439 at 80% off)

A VN original, AI: The Somnium Files from Spike Chunsoft is a unique dive into the human psyche.

As detective Kaname Date, players must explore a near-future Tokyo in the hunt for an elusive serial killer. With the incredibly advanced AI called Aiba aiding his efforts, Date must enter the psyches of suspects and investigate dream worlds to find clues.

Players can navigate bizarre worlds of imagination and solve minor riddles to break down Mental Locks and find out what the individual is hiding. However, with limited time available to poke around in someone else's head, players must be as efficient as possible and utilize their wits to come to a conclusion.

5) Dragon Ball FighterZ ($8.99/INR 524 at 85% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ combines Akira Toriyama's beloved sci-fi anime with ArcSystemWork's expertise in fighting games. In this 2.5D, 3v3 tag team fighter, players will control various Dragon Ball characters in bombastic battles that stay true to the series in terms of fluidity and spectacle.

The attention to detail seeps right down to the eye-popping celshaded art style that is near-indiscernible from its 2D show rendition. Players can duke it out as Goku, Broly, or Android 21 against villains like Cell, Freeza, and Buu across different locales to emerge victorious in either single-player or multiplayer fights.

The FighterZ and Ultimate Editions are also on sale for 85% off, at $14.24/INR 829 and $16.49/INR 960, respectively.

