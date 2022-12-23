Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on JRPG games

The Steam Winter Sale 2022 has many great JRPG titles, covering the grounds for various game sub-genres. Whether you like turn-based or action combat, there’s going to be something for you in the annual holiday sale.

While I love all RPGs, the JRPG genre is my preferred choice, and the Steam Winter Sale has so many amazing ones on offer. Every game on this list is a game I’ve reviewed and played through for dozens, if not hundreds, of hours.

When picking which JRPG titles should be on this Steam Winter Sale list, I considered the cost, the entertainment value, how the story held up, and the depth of content. You can’t go wrong with any of these games.

Which JRPG titles are the best to pick up during the Steam Winter Sale?

1) Persona 5 Royal

Sale: 30% off ($41.99, usually $59.99)

Oh, Persona 5 Royal. I’ve played this on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Sportskeeda also reviewed the PC port. It is a game with deep, tragic storytelling that fits being part of the Shin Megami Tensei: Persona franchise. A JRPG that doesn’t relent on heavy themes or challenging gameplay, it’s a great game to pick up during the Steam Winter Sale.

The protagonist rescued a woman from being assaulted and was punished due to a corrupt system. Now, in a new town, he winds up being caught up in a series of events that has him become a Phantom Thief.

Stealing the hearts of the wicked, he’s out to set things right. Persona 5 is one of the best JRPGs I’ve ever played. This should not be missed.

2) Tales of Arise

Sale: 60% off ($23.99, usually $59.99)

Tales of Arise was a change of style and aesthetic for the Tales series, as well as a departure from the more traditional storytelling. It was a more mature Tales game, and there was fear that it would not be fun. As it turns out, this JRPG is amazing, and the sale price during the Steam Winter Sale is more than reasonable.

From when I started until I beat the game for my review, I spent about 70 hours playing, and that’s not counting post-game content, which is undoubtedly challenging. While I wasn’t crazy about the game advertising DLC to me while I was at a campsite, everything else about the game was fun.

The story felt like it would fit as a weekly-running anime series. The pacing and gameplay were excellent, and I loved the character designs and backgrounds.

3) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Sale: 43% off ($39.98, usually $69.99)

I was so glad when this came to the PlayStation 5, that’s for sure. Final Fantasy VII Remake was already great, and the additional content with Intergrade - the Yuffie story DLC - was a blast. It was certainly challenging and offered a whole new style of gameplay.

The story of Final Fantasy VII isn’t new, but what makes this JRPG worth a buy in the Steam Winter Sale is how the story is delivered.

Characters have more depth, and even side characters are given more time on camera. In particular, the members of AVALANCHE Cloud interactions are fleshed out more. FFVII Remake Intergrade breathes new life into a world fans already loved. I was worried about the action gameplay, but I loved it.

4) Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition

Sale: 35% off ($25.99, normally $39.99)

Dragon Quest XI is, hands down, my favorite JRPG to come out in the past few years, and I’m glad to see it on the Steam Winter Sale. To give readers an idea of how much I’ve played it, I put in over 100 hours each on 2 PS4 playthroughs, another 125 or so on PS5, and a similar number on the Nintendo Switch.

While it might look bright and cheerful, there are some genuinely dark moments in the story. It’s a lengthy, enjoyable tale that doesn’t overstay its welcome. The characters are fantastic, the music is beautiful, and it all blends into a unique experience.

It may be a traditional “fight the forces of evil” Dragon Quest game, but after a few hours of this, you won’t even mind. It’s worth spending time with.

5) Soul Hackers 2

Sale: 45% off ($32.99, normally $59.99)

Soul Hackers 2 is a game I reviewed this year, and even after playing it non-stop for a whole month, I still want to come back to it and play again. It tells the story of a world on the brink of destruction expertly, and while it felt brutally difficult at first, I didn’t mind that. The visuals are great, and there are many familiar demons and angels across the Persona/Soul Hackers franchise.

It’s a fun but challenging JRPG, and you should consider it for one of your Steam Winter Sale picks. The game has multiple endings, tons of optional content to do, and will keep you on your toes without a doubt.

