"Stop going into people's live-streams and asking 'how are you'": Twitter reacts to Fleeksie, an 'entitled' Twitch streamer

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world and hosts a plethora of personalities from various walks of life.

From interactive sessions and game streaming to wood carving and baking, Twitch allows viewers to scan through a host of options and also provides users with a global platform to showcase their areas of expertise.

However, the global streaming space is one where the good, the bad and the ugly all co-exist simultaneously and recently, the ugly side of entitlement bared its teeth in the form of a Twitch streamer called Fleeksie.

It all stemmed from her tweets below:

stop going into people live streams and asking "how are you"



we live. we streaming. other people are watching. the room is not on fire. things are ok. just comment on whats happening. ask someone else in the chat how they are doing if you want small talk — fleeksie (@fleeksie) September 6, 2020

ily guys ik no one does this to be annoying. its just one of those formalities that is so mf unnecessary on this format — fleeksie (@fleeksie) September 6, 2020

Clearly not a fan of exchanging pleasantries, Fleeksie's comments reeked of ungratefulness and a clear sense of entitlement. In her opinion, small talk is 'painful' and being cordial is 'unnecessary'.

Soon enough, she became the subject of a wave of backlash online as users rightfully called her out for being an entitled Twitch streamer.

Twitch streamer Fleeksie vs the Internet

Fleeksie has around 36.5K followers on Twitch and can be found streaming games such as Detroit: Become Human.

In light of her recent tweets, YouTuber Pegasus released a video where he began by briefing viewers on the situation:

"We have a Twitch streamer today who gets annoyed with small talk . Her number one complaint in chat is people asking her 'how are you?'. That's pretty much just a normal question...people smelt the entitlement from a mile away.

"You have the privilege of having a live audience , people are willing to sacrifice their real time and actually tune in and care about you to the point of asking how are you and you respond by getting annoyed ..."

Another YouTuber, Bowblax also released a video where he highlighted this issue and spoke about Twitter's reaction to Fleeksie's sense of entitlement.

As her tweets became viral, several from the online community responded by calling her out for being ungrateful.

One would think that criticism would persuade her to pipe down and trigger her conscience. On the contrary, she ended up retorting back, further justifying the title of being an entitled Twitch streamer.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Entitlement at its fullest. Basically saying "you're lucky I'm even streaming, don't talk to me" — Jesse 🐝 (@jesseplaysgmz4u) September 6, 2020

I don’t do pleasantries mam I’m old and bitter 🤷🏼‍♀️ — fleeksie (@fleeksie) September 6, 2020

When you become apart of a community, you learn about a streamer. And guess what? Some streamers don’t like small talk or pleasantries. We’re not all the same. Why would you want anyone to be anyways? Run your stream how you want and I’ll continue to run mine the same 👉 — fleeksie (@fleeksie) September 6, 2020

Gonna be real with you. If I was in your community and saw this post, I'd have unsubbed and encouraged others to do the same.



You know what I do when I'm asked how I'm doing while streaming? I answer, even if I've answered 20 times already.



You're nobody without your followers. — JMac uh freak (@RealJMcAfreak) September 7, 2020

By asking me a question that warrants only one answer which usually is just “GOOD THANKS” and close ended??? Yeah, real conversation opener there. — fleeksie (@fleeksie) September 6, 2020

If I have to walk on eggshells when I'm genuinely interacting with the streamer it will literally be one less view you get to your channel. I think the phrase to go with that is not to bite the hand that ultimately feeds your account. — Settler Sammie 🏕⛰🪕 (@SammiePaige2015) September 6, 2020

A genuine interaction is a good faith interaction. If you don't think the interaction is genuine that's on you, not on the person who's saying hello in good faith. — Sam (@MrNew_Vegas_) September 6, 2020

Welcome to twitch, where teeny bopper, misogynistic boys wanna tell women what they should be doing and how. Wahhh wahhh b*tch! Stick to chasing internet clout and using pleasantries that work in high school settings 👉 clearly it’s working for you since you have so much to say — fleeksie (@fleeksie) September 6, 2020

So when they ask, if you don’t feel like answering directly, don’t. Just say “Hey X! Good to see you.” or ask them how they’ve been or tell them you hope them well, all they’re asking for is acknowledgement. — Diego (@diegosaurs) September 7, 2020

This is the most stupid thing I’ve read — jess (@SassyKittencx) September 7, 2020

Pretty small problem to have. If they're in the room watching, you got a viewer. Least you can do is either, ignore the message or spend 2 seconds replying.



This is just making people feel bad for watching really. Could be getting like, actual hate thrown at you in the chat. — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) September 7, 2020

To have a genuine and real conversation about mental health and allows the viewer to feel comfortable talking to me about their worries. It’s completely valid for viewers to ask streamers how they are, I literally can’t fathom how you think that’s such a bad thing??? — Kari🌙 #BLM (@Karione16) September 7, 2020

The truth is that a lot of people who seek out interactions with streamers in a "small talk" kind of way are doing so because they're inexperienced with socializing and are practicing



I think that's a good thing and I try to be as accommodating with them as possible — Zack (@Asmongold) September 7, 2020

how are you — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) September 7, 2020

6 Months Later:



"stop going into McDonalds and asking 'how are you'



we flip burgers. we working. other people are eating. the room is not on fire. things are ok. just tell me your order. ask someone else in the establishment how they are doing if you want small talk" — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼 (@nicholasdeorio) September 7, 2020

As Fleeksie continues to face backlash for her entitled comments, some users summed up the fiasco by stating that she seems to be living up to her Twitter bio, which reads - 'the world's most pointless Twitch streamer'.

