"Stop going into people's live-streams and asking 'how are you'": Twitter reacts to Fleeksie, an 'entitled' Twitch streamer

Twitch is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world and hosts a plethora of personalities from various walks of life.
From interactive sessions and game streaming to wood carving and baking, Twitch allows viewers to scan through a host of options and also provides users with a global platform to showcase their areas of expertise.
However, the global streaming space is one where the good, the bad and the ugly all co-exist simultaneously and recently, the ugly side of entitlement bared its teeth in the form of a Twitch streamer called Fleeksie.
It all stemmed from her tweets below:
Clearly not a fan of exchanging pleasantries, Fleeksie's comments reeked of ungratefulness and a clear sense of entitlement. In her opinion, small talk is 'painful' and being cordial is 'unnecessary'.
Soon enough, she became the subject of a wave of backlash online as users rightfully called her out for being an entitled Twitch streamer.
Twitch streamer Fleeksie vs the Internet
Fleeksie has around 36.5K followers on Twitch and can be found streaming games such as Detroit: Become Human.
In light of her recent tweets, YouTuber Pegasus released a video where he began by briefing viewers on the situation:
"We have a Twitch streamer today who gets annoyed with small talk . Her number one complaint in chat is people asking her 'how are you?'. That's pretty much just a normal question...people smelt the entitlement from a mile away.
"You have the privilege of having a live audience , people are willing to sacrifice their real time and actually tune in and care about you to the point of asking how are you and you respond by getting annoyed ..."
Another YouTuber, Bowblax also released a video where he highlighted this issue and spoke about Twitter's reaction to Fleeksie's sense of entitlement.
As her tweets became viral, several from the online community responded by calling her out for being ungrateful.
One would think that criticism would persuade her to pipe down and trigger her conscience. On the contrary, she ended up retorting back, further justifying the title of being an entitled Twitch streamer.
Check out some of the reactions online:
As Fleeksie continues to face backlash for her entitled comments, some users summed up the fiasco by stating that she seems to be living up to her Twitter bio, which reads - 'the world's most pointless Twitch streamer'.
Also Read: Meet InvaderVie, the most entitled Twitch streamer you'll ever seePublished 09 Sep 2020, 13:56 IST