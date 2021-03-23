"Stop praising him": Twitter left unimpressed as David Dobrik releases another apology video 

Amid rising backlash and the loss of several high-profile sponsors, David Dobrik recently released a follow-up apology to his initial "Let's Talk" video, which has left the internet largely unimpressed.
The 24-year old YouTuber has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm, ever since an incriminating Insider article exposed his friend and fellow Vlog Squad member, Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis, of perpetrating sexual assault.
Since then, the backlash, which had already been simmering in the aftermath of Seth Francois's shocking revelations, reached incendiary proportions, with social media calling for the immediate cancelation of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.
In an attempt to respond to these allegations, he recently released a lengthier apology video on YouTube, in which he claimed to take accountability for his actions, which have understandably have hurt a lot of people:
"I fully believe the woman who came out against Dom. Eventhough I got the consent for that video I should have never posted it . I want to apologize to her and her friends for putting them in an environment that I enabled , that made them feel that their safety and values were compromised. "
David Dobrik also addressed the existence of an unfair "power dynamic," which he admits was misused and manipulated by members of The Vlog Squad, including himself:
"I'm so sorry. It was completely wrong and I wish I was more responsible and aware at the time . Not only did I platform Dom but I platformed the subject if sexual harassment in a negative way where I made jokes about it and I reinforced that kind of behavior and I'm really sorry. There's a lot of mistakes I've made, I'm sorry for everybody that I've let down . I'm sorry to family and my friends that I've embarrassed"
While a section of viewers deemed his apology a significant improvement over his previous half-hearted attempt, a majority of the online community remained unconvinced. They then proceeded to slam his recent apology as well.
David Dobrik responds to allegations, and Twitter is far from convinced
Ever since the explosive Insider article blew the lid off a long-standing pattern of behavior associated with Durte Dom and The Vlog Squad, the fallout has since been massive, with each day opening a new can of worms.
As more victims came forward with concerning stories of their own, dissent continued to rise online with each passing day.
So much so that it eventually resulted in David Dobrik being dropped by numerous sponsors and investors, which included the likes of Door Dash, Spark Capital, Angel City FC, EA Sports and most recently, Chipotle and SeatGeek.
Speaking about the latter, which is considered to be one of his most well-known partners, several Twitter users viewed David Dobrik's apology as a last-minute effort to save face, in the wake of being dropped by multiple sponsors.
Despite his apology being praised by a certain section for being a step in the right direction, a majority of Twitter users were left unimpressed with his apology on the whole:
From the reactions above, it seems quite evident that his apology might have come a fraction too late in terms of undoing a growing list of atrocities, which continue to surface against David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.