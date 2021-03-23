"Stop praising him": Twitter left unimpressed as David Dobrik releases another apology video 

Amid rising backlash and the loss of several high-profile sponsors, David Dobrik recently released a follow-up apology to his initial "Let's Talk" video, which has left the internet largely unimpressed.

The 24-year old YouTuber has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm, ever since an incriminating Insider article exposed his friend and fellow Vlog Squad member, Dominykas "Durte Dom" Zeglaitis, of perpetrating sexual assault.

Since then, the backlash, which had already been simmering in the aftermath of Seth Francois's shocking revelations, reached incendiary proportions, with social media calling for the immediate cancelation of David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik posts apology video discussing the allegations Durte Dom sexually assaulted a woman for one of his vlog bits. David apologies for numerous things, including making jokes that reinforce sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/AEML0wtB5c — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 23, 2021

In an attempt to respond to these allegations, he recently released a lengthier apology video on YouTube, in which he claimed to take accountability for his actions, which have understandably have hurt a lot of people:

"I fully believe the woman who came out against Dom. Eventhough I got the consent for that video I should have never posted it . I want to apologize to her and her friends for putting them in an environment that I enabled , that made them feel that their safety and values were compromised. "

David Dobrik also addressed the existence of an unfair "power dynamic," which he admits was misused and manipulated by members of The Vlog Squad, including himself:

"I'm so sorry. It was completely wrong and I wish I was more responsible and aware at the time . Not only did I platform Dom but I platformed the subject if sexual harassment in a negative way where I made jokes about it and I reinforced that kind of behavior and I'm really sorry. There's a lot of mistakes I've made, I'm sorry for everybody that I've let down . I'm sorry to family and my friends that I've embarrassed"

While a section of viewers deemed his apology a significant improvement over his previous half-hearted attempt, a majority of the online community remained unconvinced. They then proceeded to slam his recent apology as well.

David Dobrik responds to allegations, and Twitter is far from convinced

Ever since the explosive Insider article blew the lid off a long-standing pattern of behavior associated with Durte Dom and The Vlog Squad, the fallout has since been massive, with each day opening a new can of worms.

As more victims came forward with concerning stories of their own, dissent continued to rise online with each passing day.

So much so that it eventually resulted in David Dobrik being dropped by numerous sponsors and investors, which included the likes of Door Dash, Spark Capital, Angel City FC, EA Sports and most recently, Chipotle and SeatGeek.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik dropped by SeatGeek, according to TubeFilter. pic.twitter.com/hkcLRDWsHo — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

Speaking about the latter, which is considered to be one of his most well-known partners, several Twitter users viewed David Dobrik's apology as a last-minute effort to save face, in the wake of being dropped by multiple sponsors.

Despite his apology being praised by a certain section for being a step in the right direction, a majority of Twitter users were left unimpressed with his apology on the whole:

it seems like a such a “genuine apology” bc obviously so much is on the line ???? OBVIOUSLY he’s going to do the most to get his fans and support back??? — saroj (@asapsaroj) March 23, 2021

I probably should have added the word *some* before responsibility because did he own it 100%? Absolutely not. Was this a step in the right direction from the last video? Absolutely. — z (@party__nauseous) March 23, 2021

goodnight to everyone except the ppl praising david dobrik for apologizing. pic.twitter.com/g7vp6vcH3f — 💕 (@brownsxgaa) March 23, 2021

So David Dobrik makes a new apology video the same day he loses a shit ton of sponsors and y’all really think he’s being genuine? Y’all really are gullible... pic.twitter.com/AozE40GmY6 — Antonio Wade (@Antonio__wade98) March 23, 2021

the likes and comments on david dobrik’s recent “apology” video make me sick... pic.twitter.com/KqTX2FS3rk — Agustinᴺᴹ BLM ACAB (@tweetymouth7) March 23, 2021

what people who accept david dobrik apology look like: pic.twitter.com/P8TaNw1KuK — BillyJoeBob (@BillyJoeBob2009) March 23, 2021

David Dobrik ran to make an apology video when SeatGeek dropped him pic.twitter.com/pVrwjMNx3q — WANDAVISION (@Jeesseessee) March 23, 2021

david dobrik after filming his very sincere, 100% from the heart apology: pic.twitter.com/PzBK2hhgv8 — george costanza news + facts (@chickensoup999) March 23, 2021

it’s actually sad how quick y’all are to switch up. david dobrik’s apology should have happened in 2019 when he was first made aware of the assault. I feel like y’all were just waiting to forgive him and it makes me so angry pic.twitter.com/Kbvwxr0l8R — FRENEMIES (@bbaintshit) March 23, 2021

I think this comment under david dobrik’s apology video best sums up how I feel about his video pic.twitter.com/eoPJXOHN3e — FRENEMIES (@bbaintshit) March 23, 2021

yall need to realise this apology wouldn’t have been made if he wasn’t exposed.. it’s the victims choice whether to accept, stop praising david dobrik pic.twitter.com/zAFvxFtR6I — coffee.jelly (@aackermanmvv) March 23, 2021

The david dobrik apology is honestly just guilty that he got caught and his second apology is just the bare minimum. what’s next, third time’s the charm? pic.twitter.com/wD5lq0PIsm — miasmic asthmatic •:• (@miasmiccitrine) March 23, 2021

not y’all praising david dobrik after that half assed apology video he put up pic.twitter.com/zilkkFHAEX — chase 🤺 (@alrchase) March 23, 2021

Nothing more genuine than a jump cut apology video. #DavidDobrik — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) March 23, 2021

exactly the VS have been scrambling to suppress the fucked up shit they've done for weeks before the article dropped. he's only saying sorry because he's backed into a corner — bitter jezebel (@toxicallyfem) March 23, 2021

I grew up with david dobrik and the vlog squad till now, literally watched all of his video from the beginning. everyone makes mistakes seems he’s understood that and his apology truly did seem genuine, also my heart goes out to those girls and I hope everyone’s held accountable. pic.twitter.com/0wXnFxbuki — bintang (@bentakee) March 23, 2021

SEAT GEEK: we have dropped david dobrik



DD: okay guys fine, i respect women — jenna (@jenna30954505) March 23, 2021

not some of y'all hoes praising david dobrik for his apology pic.twitter.com/uElrGZSRlL — ur desi girl (@yesimthirteen) March 23, 2021

david dobrik said “oops” cried for a second and then edited his video a ton of times and called it genuine pic.twitter.com/qOMvnWfnHq — jordy (@lgbt_lock) March 23, 2021

It really took vlog squad members digging their own graves, several sponsorship drops, two multimillion venture capitalist investors cutting ties, and bring removed from the board of the social media app he co-founded for David Dobrik make an actual apology video pic.twitter.com/QHEMUjO60F — Johnny (@jackthizzzle) March 23, 2021

please don’t praise david dobrik. his apology was the bare minimum done at the last, last second possible. he still has not apologized for so many other terrible things he has done. if anything, just push more for david to release any extra footage he has of the night to the cops — god’s favorite (@acuteang1e) March 23, 2021

The bar is in the deepest depths of hell at this point. I just don’t understand. — Smokey Glow✨ (@glow_smokey) March 23, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems quite evident that his apology might have come a fraction too late in terms of undoing a growing list of atrocities, which continue to surface against David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad.