Storytelling Method quest guide for Genshin Impact: Walkthrough and how to unlock

Storytelling Method is an easy quest, but unlocking it can be confusing for some Genshin Impact players.

Travelers must complete three Commissions to unlock this quest, with those three being:

Is This Novel Amazing?

This Novel... Seems Familiar?

This Novel Seems... Problematic?

Both Commissions take place in Inazuma City. They're easy to do given they primarily involve the player talking to NPCs. If the player hasn't completed one of them, they won't be able to start Storytelling Method.

The main reason to do this quest is to get the Well, At Least It Ended achievement. It's a simple quest that involves the player traversing through a Domain.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Storytelling Method

The quest and these Commissions revolve around Junkichi (Image via Genshin Impact)

The three Commissions necessary to unlock this quest are all tied together. "Is This Novel Amazing?" is the predecessor to the other two Commissions. Here's how to unlock the other two during "Is This Novel Amazing?":

This Novel... Seems Familiar?: Side with Shigeru ("Actually, Shigeru sounds more reasonable...")

Side with Shigeru ("Actually, Shigeru sounds more reasonable...") This Novel Seems... Problematic?: Side with Junkichi ("Actually, Junkichi's idea isn't bad...")

Those two Genshin Impact Commissions will appear on a later day. Hence, this isn't something that players can speedrun in one day. Travelers will have to do "Is This Novel Amazing?" twice to pick both options to unlock Storytelling Method.

As it is with any Daily Commission, the chances of getting these specific Commissions on a later date are completely random.

The Adventurer Handbook allows players to get more Commissions from Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the player really wants to do Storytelling Method, then they need a way to do these Commissions. Although everything is tied to RNG, there is a way to prioritize Inazuma's Commissions. To do so, execute the following:

Access the Adventurer's Handbook. This can be done either through the Paimon Menu or by selecting it through the UI. Go to Commissions. On the top right of the book should be a drop-down menu next to a question mark. Select it and pick the Inazuma option.

Genshin Impact players will now have a better chance of getting the prerequisite Commissions for Storytelling Method.

Genshin Impact quest guide for Storytelling Method

Storytelling Method takes place at Junkichi and Shigeru's primary location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Assuming that the player has done all of the prerequisites for Storytelling Method, they just need to talk to Junkichi to start the quest. He is located north of the northern Teleport Waypoint in Inazuma City. Talk to him and the Traveler will eventually be teleported to a Domain.

The first part of the Domain requires one to use a Plunging Attack on the floor to break it. The game notifies the player about this, so it shouldn't be difficult to notice.

Try to stay hidden from the upcoming guards and proceed upstairs. Junkichi will talk about a weak floor, so activate the nearby lever to drop a ladder. Afterward, climb the ladder and use a Plunging Attack to break the weak floor.

A player breaking the floor (Image via Zee Impact)

There will be some enemies down here, so try to eliminate them. There will be a platform on the southern side of the room. That platform will act as an elevator, so go on it to proceed to the next room.

Investigate the yellow aura near one of the trees to finish this Domain. Afterward, the player can leave the Domain to talk to Junkichi once again. After doing so, they will receive:

100 Adventure EXP

30,000 Mora

6 Hero's Wits

Well, At Least It Ended achievement

Note: The chests in this Domain give no rewards.

