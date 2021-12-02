Strawberry Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a city builder RPG that follows the story of GingerBrave and his friends completing various quests while expanding their empire. Players unlock more Cookies as they go along and you can customize your party to create different combinations.

The game in total currently has over 250+ Cookies in an ever-expanding base of characters. Each Cookie has different abilities that enable the user to fulfill different PvP and PvE gameplay aspects.

The Strawberry Cookie is a cookie part of the main World Exploration Storyline, conventionally placed on the Front. The character has been available to play since the Cookie Run: Kingdom's launch in January.

Note: Please note this article is about the “Common” rarity Strawberry Cookie, not the Dark Enchantress related “Epic” rarity Strawberry Crepe Cookie.

Everything to know about Strawberry Cookie in the Cookie Run: Kingdom

Strawberry Cookie is popular among CRK Fanart creators for its adorable design (Source: blue_delusional_banana on Tumblr)

The in-game description for the Cookie is:

"Shyness can be quite advantageous. Why? Strawberry Cookie contains no real strawberries, only the flavoring. Were she as active and energetic as other cookies, her artificial strawberry fragrance would have worn off in no time! Strawberry Cookie feels so ashamed of her main ingredient, she'd never want the truth to come out. If only she understood that this yummy strawberry scent is one of the many reasons other Cookies love her!”

The Strawberry Cookie is part of the original team users get after downloading Cookie Run: Kingdom. She makes up the Defense side of the Front section of the default team. She is the first friend GingerBrave found after OvenBreak. For these reasons, she is listed in the “Common” rarity.

She is a recurring supporting character in the World Exploration Storyline in the Cookie Run: Kingdom. Considered one of the weaker Starter Cookies, she is rarely treated very kindly in tier lists.

Many users also find fault with her categorization as a Defense cookie. Her attack involves an AoE attack that pushes enemies away more in common with, say, the Purple Yam Cookie (categorized as a Charge Cookie).

Strawberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom statistics

Strawberry Cookie’s skill named “Don’t Come Near” has her spinning around with her lollipop, dealing damage to all enemies which come in the path of her rotation.

21% Damage (this is base level damage. Increases by 0.3% per level upgrade)

10 Second Cooldown

Strawberry Cookie Soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Strawberry Cookie's soul. Holding it in your hands, you feel a bit timider than before."

Voice of Strawberry Cookie in the Cookie Run: Kingdom

The adorable Strawberry Cookie is unfortunately not one that can be kept around for too long. Her 'Don’t Come Near' ability is an excellent solid attack but nothing to write home about.

Even a full-scale upgrade with her favored Solid Almond topping does not make her a viable character. New Cookie Run: Kingdom players can engage her as an excellent supporting frontline defender but be wary of investing too much in her.

Edited by Srijan Sen