Twitch streamer Cyr pulls off magic trick with the help of "Satan" 

Cyr showed off a pretty convincing magic trick on his latest stream, using the help of "Satan" to magically color in a coloring-book before removing everything from the pages.

Vincent "Cyr" is a member of the streamer group One True King (OTK) who is widely known for his Role Playing abilities, whether it's GTA V Roleplay or VR Chat.

He is always trying to find an excuse to play one of his deranged characters. Even when he isn't playing a character in a game, it seems like he's putting on an energetic and chaotic version of himself, so the moments where he is genuinely himself really stand out.

Cyr uses powers of "Satan" to pull off a magic trick

During his latest stream on Twitch, Cyr was just finishing cooking and eating his lunch when he decided to show his chat a magic trick. He brought out a coloring book and flipped through the pages to show his audience that there was no coloring in the book.

He then closed the book and said that he could change how it looked before "invoking Satan's powers," coughing and shaking as if he was being possessed.

"It's got all the drawings, see? But then I go, "Satan!"

After opening the book again, all of the drawings had magically been filled with color, showing that every image had been colored as he flipped through the pages.

"It's all colored, see it? It's the power of Satan."

The streamer then closed the book and sorrowfully said that just like everything else in life, it all has to go at some point. After saying this, he pretended to have the powers of Satan leaving his body before opening the book once more, showing that there were nothing but blank pages in the once color-filled book.

"But, everything comes at a cost, and eventually it all has to go... And he takes it all back."

Users on Reddit were left confused by the magic trick, with many jokingly stating their ideas on how it was pulled off.

While this fooled many of Cyr's fans, some Reddit users figured out the trick, that the coloring book has three different ways to flip through the pages depending on where one's thumb is in the book. One user claimed that they'd seen the trick book at a Cracker Barrel shop.

With the streamer's acting skills being effortlessly used in this clip, he really sold his performance of being possessed by Satan himself, making this an extremely well-performed magic trick.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul