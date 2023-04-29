5 streamers who have gotten into beef with celebrities

With their massive following and carefully cultivated online personas, streamers are often at risk of clashing with other personalities in the industry. Social media and live-streaming platforms have become a breeding ground for ego clashes and controversies among content creators. Platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram have enabled streamers to gain widespread recognition, but with that fame comes the potential for drama and negative publicity.

This article will examine five incidents in which streamers clashed with celebrities on social media and live-streaming platforms.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 times streamers clashed with celebrities- HasanAbi with Andrew Tate and other instances

1) Adin Ross and Julio Foolio

Former Twitch streamer Adin Ross was at the center of a controversy involving rapper Julio Foolio after inadvertently singing a diss track aimed at Foolio's deceased brother. Although Foolio understood that Adin's friends had set him up and accepted an apology, Adin made a similar joke, this time intentionally, during an Instagram live session.

Foolio retaliated on Twitter, leading to a publicized drama that garnered significant attention. However, the duo managed to reconcile through an Instagram live call.

The incident ultimately resulted in a massive surge of followers for Ross, whose channel gained two million new followers in just a few weeks, reaching three million.

2) Adin Ross and Polo G

In April 2021, Adin Ross had the opportunity to stream with renowned rapper Polo G, who was unfamiliar with Ross then. During their first stream in a recording studio, Ross pretended to be an up-and-coming rapper and was prompted to freestyle. However, Ross used suggestive lyrics as a prank during his freestyle rap. Naturally, Polo G was uncomfortable.

Adin also left a flirtatious comment on one of Polo G's posts, which prompted the rapper to call out Adin, expressing his disapproval and stating that it was not humorous.

Taking note of the criticism, Adin felt offered an apology to the rapper.

3) Sergio Aguero and Canelo Alvarez

Recently, retired footballer Sergio Aguero had a notable feud with boxer Canelo Alvarez. For those wondering, Aguero has transitioned into a full-time streamer, with a follower count exceeding 4.7 million, and he streams every week.

The conflict arose during a World Cup 2022 group game between Argentina and Mexico when Lionel Messi was spotted with a Mexican shirt under his boots. The action was not well-received by Canelo, who even went so far as to threaten Messi on Twitter.

Aguero, a close friend of Messi's, quickly defended him by pointing out that Canelo lacked knowledge of football dressing rooms and implying that messy post-match attire is not uncommon.

Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . twitter.com/Canelo/status/… Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . twitter.com/Canelo/status/…

4) True Geordie and Andrew Tate

Brian "True Geordie" (football streamer) and Andrew Tate had a brief but highly contentious beef. The dispute reached a boiling point when Brian made an Islamophobic comment about Andrew's recent conversion to Islam.

True Geordie responded to the audience during one of his shows and made derogatory comments about Andrew Tate and Islam. He insinuated that all Muslims were terrorists through offensive remarks:

"Although I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that f*cking sh*tbag with us. I'm just saying if he really wants to prove it, do the right thing. Let's see how about that life you really are."

True Geordie's Islamophobic comments sparked backlash, leading him to apologize publicly. Andrew Tate responded with a video addressing the offensive remarks.

5) HasanAbi and Andrew Tate

HasanAbi and Andrew Tate have consistently had a tumultuous relationship due to their divergent viewpoints. They have clashed numerous times, particularly on political and social issues, resulting in heated debates and disagreements.

In July 2022, Andrew Tate was confronted by popular Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" on a live stream. The conversation became tense when Hasan pushed back against Tate's views on women's driving and the significance of empirical evidence.

Despite studies showing otherwise, Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, insisted that women are bad drivers based on his experience in accidents involving female drivers. HasanAbi countered with empirical evidence, but Tate dismissed it, asserting that his experiences were sufficient evidence.

Poll : 0 votes