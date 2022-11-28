“You do not know about football” - Sergio Aguero rubbishes Canelo Alvarez’s claims that Argentina captain Lionel Messi disrespected Mexico

Sergio Aguero has hit back at boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez for accusing Argentina captain Lionel Messi of disrespecting Mexico's flag.

Argentina succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. Lionel Messi then led them to a much-needed 2-0 win over Mexico in their second group match on Saturday (26 November).

The victory kept Argentina's hopes of progressing into the knockout phase and winning the World Cup alive. The relief was there to be seen as they celebrated their win in the dressing room.

Videos emerging in the media showed that Messi was also involved in the dressing room celebrations. The Albiceleste captain appeared to kick a Mexican jersey on the floor while removing his boots.

The action did not go unnoticed by Mexican fans, especially boxing superstar Alvarez. He accused the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward of disrespecting his country and its flag. He wrote on Twitter:

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????”

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ???? Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ????

Alvarez did not hold any punches as he allegedly went on to threaten Messi on Twitter. The Mexican boxer demanded that the forward must respect Mexico just as he respects Argentina.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Chris @elmasgrande1239 @019_AS @Canelo Se estaba quitando los zapatos @019_AS @Canelo Se estaba quitando los zapatos https://t.co/oaG1mN3Pmx Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez has went off on Lionel Messi on Twitter. He claims Lionel Messi cleaned/wiped the floor with a shirt of the Mexican national team. A video shows Messi was removing his boots. twitter.com/elmasgrande123… Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez has went off on Lionel Messi on Twitter. He claims Lionel Messi cleaned/wiped the floor with a shirt of the Mexican national team. A video shows Messi was removing his boots. twitter.com/elmasgrande123…

Aguero has now come to his former teammate's defense by responding to Alvarez's claims on social media. The former Argentina striker urged the Mexican to refrain from making such statements without a full understanding of matters. He wrote:

"Mr Canelo, do not look for excuses or problems, surely you do not know about football and what happens in a dressing room."

"The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over because of the sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it."

Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun Canelo Alvarez @Canelo 🏻 Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . twitter.com/canelo/status/… Señor canelo no busques excusas o problemas , seguramente no sabes de fútbol y que pasa en un vestuario . Las camisetas siempre después que se terminan los partidos están en el piso por el sudor y después si ves bien hace el movimiento para sacarse el botín y sin querer le da . twitter.com/canelo/status/…

Messi's Argentina turn attention to World Cup match against Poland

The PSG superstar cannot afford to pay attention to Alvarez's claims at the moment. His full focus must be on Argentina's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Wednesday (1 December).

La Albiceleste are currently placed second in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have three points to their name, having won one and lost one of their two games so far.

A win over Poland on Wednesday would see Argentina book their place in the Round of 16. While a draw could also see them qualify, they will be determined to get the job done themselves.

