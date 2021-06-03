Streamers react to Disguised Toast's final goodbye - The end of the Among Us era

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang recently announced that he will not be posting any Among Us streams in the future.

The streamer is one of the many popular content creators who played the game ardently over the past few months. Disguised Toast often collaborated with the likes of Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Rumay “Hafu” Wang, Corpse Husband, and Thomas “Sykkuno,” among others.

However, Disguised Toast has, in recent weeks, been running out of Among Us-related content and wasn’t playing the game as regularly as he has been since August 2020. He posted a tweet on June 2nd announcing that his latest Among Us stream was also his final one.

Disguised Toast announces he will never stream Among Us again: Here is how other streamers reacted

Disguised Toast is one of the most popular streamers who was playing Among Us on a regular basis. However, the streamer has, in recent weeks, sent out multiple signs that he was close to being done with the game.

Towards the end of April, Disguised Toast revealed that he simply “cannot come up with anything new ” anymore. The streamer said that he will “probably be slowing down Among Us content” for the time-being and also talked about how the game had lost part of its popularity.

On May 1st, Disguised Toast posted the following tweet, talking about how it was the first time in eight months that he couldn’t post a new Among Us video for the day.

The End of an Era.



After uploading among us videos EVERY single day for the past 8 months, I have finally run out of among us content and didnt upload anything yesterday.



It's been a life-changing journey - excited to see whats next for me and my friends. pic.twitter.com/6JfuJgLs9q — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 1, 2021

On June 2nd, Disguised Toast posted a YouTube video titled “The Final Episode - Among Us (20,000 IQ Special).” The video documents his entire Among Us journey, and features clips from some of the most memorable streams that he was part of during this time.

As can be seen, the video also features creators such as Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg and Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, among others.

Disguised Toast appeared emotional in the video and also talked about the first Among Us stream that he collaborated with other content creators for. He followed the video with the “farewell” post on Twitter, encouraging fans to like the YouTube video. The tweet has been liked almost 84k times and has more than 1.5k retweets.

Apart from a plethora of fans, a range of popular content creators also reacted to the tweet. As can be seen, Jacksepticeye, Valkyrae and LilyPichu all posted emotional responses, while Pokimane said that Disguised Toast deserves a place at the “cool kids table.”

U BELONG AT THE COOL KIDS TABLE 😎 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 2, 2021

It was emotional! It’s been an honour sir o7 <3 — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) June 2, 2021

my eyes ;__; — rae (@Valkyrae) June 2, 2021

Additionally, the likes of Wendy “Natsumii,” Tina “TinaKitten,” Danny “Shiphtur” Le and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten congratulated Disguised Toast on the end of his Among Us journey.

It was such a memorable journey I will never forget!! — Wendy (@Natsumiii) June 3, 2021

Good work detective — Danny Le (@Shiphtur) June 2, 2021

😭❤️ watched and sooo many feelings!



Thank u for playing and uploading so much content, can't wait to see what else u do. We love seeing y'all grow from it, and there are so many other games that deserve attention. Thanks for landing on us for awhile 💗 See u at the next update! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 2, 2021

Finally, the official “Among Us” Twitter account thanked Disguised Toast for playing/streaming the game for a number of months.

