3 streamers who received flak after releasing controversial merchandise

In the constantly evolving world of online streaming, streamers rise to the industry's upper echelons through fans' adoration. Since the industry relies heavily upon engaging with them, many streamers have opted to release their merchandise. These include many items like t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and plushies, to name a few. Merchandising is a tangible expression of connection between both parties - a way for streamers to showcase their brand and fans to display their support proudly.

However, not every well-thought-out endeavor experiences smooth sailing. Some streamers have found themselves navigating stormy waters of controversy and backlash.

In this article, we explore three instances where streamers faced criticism and pushback from their community or the public due to the release of controversial merchandise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Dream and other streamers who have faced backlash for their merch

1) PewDiePie

2017 was quite the year for YouTuber and Infinity streamer Felix "PewDiePie" after he caught himself at the center of a controversy following anti-Semitic jokes made in his videos. It all started after he hired freelancers off of Fiverr to display a sign with the troubling phrase "Death To All Jews." The aftermath was swift, and PewDiePie was let go by Disney's Maker Studios, and YouTube canceled the planned second season of his reality show, "Scare PewDiePie."

In response to the backlash, PewDiePie released an apology video criticizing the media's coverage of the incident. However, he also admitted that he had crossed a line, acknowledging that there's a right and a wrong way to approach humor on sensitive topics. In May 2017, Pewds released a new collection of merchandise featuring shirts and hoodies with an image of him with his fingers placed above his mouth in a manner that echoes the gesture associated with Hitler's mustache with the word "CONTEXT" beneath it.

Though this attracted a lot of negative attention from mainstream media, mainly the Wall Street Journal, which had painted a picture of Felix as though he were qanon and alt-right, this was done intentionally by Felix to let the WSJ know he disapproved of their maligned coverage of the news.

2) Cloak

Popular YouTubers and streamers Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach and Seán 'Jacksepticeye' McLoughlin found themselves embroiled in controversy in November 2018 after they announced the launch of their collaborative clothing line, ' Cloak.'

The designs featured in this collection, characterized by their understated simplicity and neutral color palettes, stirred controversy within social media, prompting popular YouTubers like Keemstar and PewDiePie to share their concerns that the brand might be capitalizing on their young fan base.

Some fans argued that the price point for these garments doesn't align with their simplicity and that a brand genuinely catering to "everyone" should be more accessible in terms of affordability.

3) Dream

Ever since popular Popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Dream revealed his face, things seem to be going south rather quickly for the 24-year-old content creator. Despite being a popular and relatable figure within the Minecraft community, Dream's latest merchandise release has not lived up to the expectations of his prior marketing efforts.

May 2023 saw Dream release the Dream Blob Plushie, an unconventionally shaped plushie with a $50 price tag. Though on first look, $50 does not look so bad, depending on the location of the fan ordering the plushie, the total cost goes as high as $100 after factoring in shipping charges and taxes.

Most of Dream's merch is priced within the $35-50 range, but the plushie has drawn particular scrutiny as fans felt that a t-shirt and hoodie could justify the price tag, whereas commodities that are easier to mass produce, like plushies, simply can not.

These controversies not only shed light on the power and reach of the streaming community but also underline the importance of responsible merchandising, cultural awareness, and understanding the pulse of one's audience.