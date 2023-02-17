5 streamers who've shocked the internet with their charitable ventures

Livestreaming has revolutionized the way people consume media, with millions religiously logging in to watch their favorite streamers play video games, create art, or just chat with their audience.

In a world where internet celebrities are often criticized for exacerbating a culture of superficiality and excess, many streamers have chosen to go beyond providing entertainment for a greater purpose. Instead, they have opted to give back to their communities and support charitable causes they believe in.

Listed below are five streamers who are actively making a real difference in the world and encouraging their followers to do the same.

Streamers and their charitable ventures featuring DrLupo, Pokimane, and more

1) Mr. Beast

Jimmy "MrBeast" needs no introduction. The man behind the most subscribed channel on YouTube established the MrBeast Foundation on December 1, 2018.

Through the charitable organization, the streamer has organized a multitude of philanthropic activities, including food bank donations and animal welfare projects.

The MrBeast Foundation has bolstered initiatives that support veterans and improve access to education. A few years ago, the content creator also launched a campaign with the goal of removing 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

2) Jacksepticeye

With an engaging personality and energetic commentaries, Sean "Jacksepticeye" has established himself as the most popular Irish YouTuber with over 27 million subscribers. A beloved figure in the community, his content regularly features humor and positive messages, but that doesn't stop there.

The streamer often raises money for charitable organizations through his content and community, which supports various charities, including mental health organizations and wildlife conservation groups.

Jacksepticeye's notable ventures include Thankmas, a livestream that raised over $3 million in 2020 and over $10 million in 2022 for Red Nose Day, and the PMA Fund fundraiser, which raised over $300,000 for organizations like NAMI and Crisis Text Line.

3) JeromeASF

Jerome "JeromeASF" has solidified his presence as a premier Minecraft YouTuber and streamer. Over the years, he has garnered over five million subscribers on YouTube and millions of views, thanks to his lighthearted and hilarious content.

Apart from his wholesome content and nature, JeromeASF is a firm believer in giving back to society. He founded Baka Brigade, a charity organization meant to raise funds for children's hospitals and other non-profit organizations.

Since its inception, the Baka Brigade has raised tens of thousands of dollars for various causes, including cancer research, child welfare, and disaster relief efforts. The crowdfunded organization plays a pivotal role in inspiring others to get involved in philanthropy.

4) TimTheTatman

Timothy "TimTheTatman" has become synonymous with first-person shooter games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Overwatch. His highly interactive streams and hilarious collaborations with other popular streamers have helped him earn over seven million followers on Twitch and 4.85 million subscribers on his YouTube. He is now a household name and a staple in the North American live-streaming community.

TimTheTatman has been actively involved in charitable initiatives throughout his 11-year-long streaming career. Prior to going exclusive on YouTube, the 100Thieves co-owner raised significant amounts of money for various causes and organizations through his Twitch streams and other events.

Most notably, TimTheTatman is a regular participant in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual fundraising event - St. Jude PLAY LIVE. Apart from supporting the American Heart Association, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he has raised over $400,000 for Direct Relief's COVID-19 response efforts in 2020.

5) DrLupo

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" has earned over 4.5 million followers on the popular streaming platform thanks to his stellar FPS mechanical skills in Fortnite and Destiny. Like many other streamers at the time, he eventually switched to YouTube, where he currently has over 1.87 million subscribers.

Aside from popping heads on stream and being a dedicated family man, DrLupo is an ardent supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. His charity ventures support the hospital through an annual livestream, Build Against Cancer, and GuardianCon.

In the five years since its inception, Build Against Cancer has raised over $2.7 million for cancer research and treatment. GuardianCon started out as a charity event in 2016, which also benefits the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

