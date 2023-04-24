Twitch streamers have gained immense popularity over the past couple of years due to their ability to create content that is not only entertaining but also engaging for their audience. They possess the ability to hold their viewers' attention for hours on end, thanks to their captivating personalities and creative content.

It is true that many of these streamers are quite young and relatable to Gen Z members. However, there are also older content creators who continue to entertain their fans with ease. It is noteworthy that age is not necessarily a limiting factor in the world of Twitch streaming, but rather, the ability of the content creators to consistently produce high-quality content that appeals to their target audience.

As such, here are five content creators who have managed to successfully capture a massive viewership that goes above and beyond their target audience. They have done so by leveraging their unique personalities, experiences, and skills despite their young age.

Identifying 5 streamers who are younger than they seem: IShowSpeed, JiDion, and more

1) IShowSpeed

Popular American YouTuber and livestreamer Darren "IShowSpeed" first made waves after clips of his outlandish and controversial behavior on stream went viral all across social media. The Ohio native has taken part in a lot of controversial behavior over the past three years, ranging from violent outbursts to bursting crackers inside his house. Some of them left him perma-banned from Twitch, aside from facing a lot of public backlash.

Despite being one of the most popular YouTubers at the moment and a staple name within the industry, people often forget that Darren is just 18 years old.

2) JiDion

Popular American YouTuber Jidon "JiDion" recently lost out on the title of "The Biggest Menace" to Niko Omilana. However, he has cemented his legacy as being one of the most popular self-proclaimed trolls in the livestreaming and content creation industry.

The Houston native was recently in the news after he was arrested during an Instagram livestream following non-payment of an existing warrant. JiDion has been attracting attention for almost five years. His sustained presence as one of the most popular YouTubers has often led to people missing out that he is just 22 years old.

3) Kai Cenat

Adjudged The Streamer of the Year for 2023 at the Streamer Awards, a 21-year-old Kai Cenat proliferated through the ranks of Twitch. He eventually became the most subscribed streamer on Twitch during his highly-anticipated Mafiathon subathon that ran all through February 2023.

After overthrowing the likes of Felix xQc for the entirety of February 2023 and the early parts of March 2023, Kai cemented his legacy as the next big thing within the content creation and livestreaming industry. The New York native only started streaming in February 2021. However, he has since gone on to become one of the most popular streamers and content creators, despite being banned just a couple of days ago.

4) BruceDropEmOff

Twitch sensation Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" is another vicenarian who appears younger than he is. The 22-year-old made headlines following a month-long ban that was handed to him on 27 January. It was immediately followed up by another suspension just four days after his month-long probation ended on February 26.

All of this came after the Georgia native decided to double down on his usage of the racial slur "crack*r," which is often targeted at white people. Following his decade-long career in the content creation industry, Bruce is also a musician who recently featured popular American rapper and record producer Lucki in one of his livestreams.

5) Myth

Ali Kabbani, known popularly by his online pseudonym Myth, is a popular American YouTuber and former Twitch streamer. He is widely regarded for his entertaining content and professional career as a Fortnite and Apex Legends player.

Myth had been active as a YouTuber from 2013 to 2016, when he decided to become a full-time streamer on Twitch.

Despite being on the scene for just under a decade, Myth is only 23 years old as of April 2023, and one of the latest creators to try their hand at boxing, holding a 1-0 record.

