Street Fighter 6 A.K.I. release date and gameplay revealed

Street Fighter 6’s next character is confirmed: The poisonous A.K.I. The disciple of F.A.N.G. will surely share her master's mastery of poison. She will be released in September 2023, and players can look forward to a Battle Pass ahead of the official character launch. The trailer disclosed her upcoming presence on the roster and gave fans a glimpse of some of her impressive attacks.

A.K.I. appears quite sneaky and unorthodox, making her a perfect addition to Street Fighter 6’s cast of characters. Here’s when you can expect her to debut and what she can do in-game.

When does A.K.I. come to Street Fighter 6?

A.K.I. is confirmed to be heading to Street Fighter 6 on September 27, 2023. During EVO 2023, SF6 fans were teased with the upcoming arrival of F.A.N.G.’s disciple. However, last night, Capcom unveiled a trailer providing a release date and the gameplay players can expect when dealing with this latest fighter.

The trailer also showed off her alternate costume, which looked very much like a Gothic Lolita dress in red and black. She will be a part of the Year 1 Character Pass, which retails for USD 30, or you can purchase her separately.

In-game, she’ll cost 350 Fighter Coins (approximately $7-8 USD). However, for those who want a little A.K.I. early, a Battle Pass themed around her is launching on September 1, 2023. It will be filled with cosmetics, stickers, and other items that reflect her and her master.

Gameplay for A.K.I. revealed in recent Street Fighter 6 trailer

Unfortunately, fans couldn’t see her UI in the Street Fighter 6 trailer. This means we don’t know if her poisonous attacks drain health or have some other debilitating effect on characters in Capcom’s hit fighting game.

Her stance seems familiar, though - a snake style similar to Tekken 7’s Zafina. The upcoming character's movements are unorthodox, and her finger claws offer solid range. Her normals seem incredibly useful, with solid anti-airs and a split that could potentially dodge fireballs.

She can also extend her claws to hit from afar, to deal poison damage, and to knock her opponents up. While it’s unclear if her split can evade projectiles, her slide is confirmed to do so in the latest trailer for Street Fighter 6.

She can even lay on her back and slither across the screen in what felt like a tribute to Soul Calibur’s Voldo. As a character, she has incredible movements, knock-up options, and solid control of the neutral with her specials.

The video also reveals her Super Arts. Super Level 1 is a poison bubble she traps the player in, and Level 2 is a horrific barrage of her extended whip claws. A.K.I.’s Level 3 super injects the opponent with her powerful poison directly, which swiftly courses through their veins. It’s pretty grim to behold. After hitting several pressure points, her poison explodes the enemy’s body.

A.K.I. goes live in Street Fighter 6 on September 27, 2023, and promises to be an interesting character.