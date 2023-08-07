Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023: Schedule, prize pool, and format

Gamers8 is set to bring fighting game enthusiasts a high-octane tournament in the form of the Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023. This tournament will feature 32 of the top professional fighting game athletes fighting it out over the course of three days for the grand prize. The total prize pool of this tournament stands at a whopping $1,000,000 USD.

Since this is an invitational tournament, there aren’t any qualifiers in place. Of the 32 participants in the tournament, 30 have been confirmed, including fighting game pros Amjad "AngryBird" Alshalabi, and Victor "Punk" Woodley, to name a few.

Everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023

The Street Fighter 6 EVO 2023 has just concluded, as the franchise's fans witnessed some amazing matches over the tournament's duration. The Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023 will be no different. Some of the biggest names in the fighting games scene will be attending this event, giving fans another treat once the tournament goes live on August 10.

Schedule, format, and prize pool

The Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational is set to begin on August 10, 2023, and will continue until the grand finale on August 13, 2023. Since this is an offline event, fans can visit the venue and watch the matches live.

As for the prize pool, a staggering $1,000,000 USD will be split between the top eight players based on their standings in the tournament. The breakdown is as follows:

Based on information revealed on their official Twitter handle, the tournament will have three specific stages:

Group Stage: In the group stage, the 32 players will be segregated into eight groups of four players each. This stage will feature a double round-robin format. Every player in a group will play two sets against other players in the same group. Each set will be a best of three. The top two players from each group will make it to the playoffs.

In the group stage, the 32 players will be segregated into eight groups of four players each. This stage will feature a double round-robin format. Every player in a group will play two sets against other players in the same group. Each set will be a best of three. The top two players from each group will make it to the playoffs. Playoffs: The playoffs will follow a double-elimination format. Out of the 16 players who reach the playoffs, only two will make it to the grand finals. The third and fourth positions will be confirmed in this round itself.

The playoffs will follow a double-elimination format. Out of the 16 players who reach the playoffs, only two will make it to the grand finals. The third and fourth positions will be confirmed in this round itself. Grand Final: Top two players from the playoffs will make it to the Grand Finals, where one will be crowned as the winner.

Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023 Group Stage: Table, schedule, and more

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023 Playoffs schedule

Considering the group stages have not started, there is no data available with respect to the playoffs. This section will be updated once more information is available.

Street Fighter 6 Riyadh Invitational 2023 livestream details

Fans can catch all the action live on the official Gamers8 Twitch and YouTube channels during the course of the tournament.