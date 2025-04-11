Street Fighter 6's Elena finally has a release date, wrapping up the Season 2 character pass

SF3 fans rejoice, because Street Fighter 6’s Elena finally has a release date! The final character of the Season 2 pass is on the way, but it’s going to be a little while yet before she actually hits the streets, and starts kicking. The Street Fighter 3 stalwart joins the cast in June 2025, according to the teaser trailer that was released on April 10, 2025. The combat trailer is no doubt on the way, but given what I’ve seen, I’m very excited for her to make her return to the franchise.

Coming in after Terry Bogard, M. Bison, and Mai Shiranui, the Kenyan Capoeira user will no doubt delight people with her flashy kicks, and brilliant smile. If you’re looking forward to picking up a new main, unfortunately, you have to wait a bit longer. Street Fighter 6’s Elena comes on June 5, 2025.

Street Fighter 6’s Elena drops in June 2025, the same day as the Years 1-2 Fighters Edition

According to Street Fighter 6’s new trailer, Elena hits the game on June 5, 2025, the same day as the SF6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition drops. As Capcom’s latest successful fighting game turns three years old, the final character of Season 2 will be released. Considering this is just a day before Summer Game Fest, we may even see some other character announcements coming right after she launches into the game.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about how she’s going to work in-game yet, though she does still appear to have her impressive flips and kicks, the way she moved in the trailer. She also has a new hairstyle, and a new outfit that may upset old-school fans who liked her bikini, shown off in Street Fighter III: New Generation and Ultra Street Fighter IV.

It’s likely that it’s going to be an alternate attire, so fans shouldn’t worry too much. Personally, I like the zebra-print pants Elena wore in the SF6 release date trailer. They reminded me of Zubaz pants, while also being thematic to her character.

For players new to the game, there’s also the SF6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition coming to a variety of platforms — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

