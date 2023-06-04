5 Street Fighter 6 tips and tricks for beginners

Street Fighter 6 offers an immersive World Tour Mode, extensive character customization choices, fresh combat mechanics, and an innovative control scheme, all of which combine to deliver a captivating gaming experience. These attributes possess the potential to charm new players and deliver addictive gaming experiences.

In addition to the game's core fighting gameplay, Capcom has expanded its features, providing numerous options for exploration and experimentation. Street Fighter 6 strives to provide a fresh gameplay experience through its new control systems and combat mechanics that appeal to veterans as well as newcomers.

While long-time fans of the franchise are already acquainted with its core concept, it's important for new players to delve into Street Fighter 6 and explore its unique features. This guide offers valuable tips to enhance newcomers' comprehension of Capcom's newest release.

Here are the 5 tips every beginner should try out in Street Fighter 6

1) Drive Mechanic

Street Fighter 6 incorporates the innovative Drive Mechanic, a fresh combat system comprising five distinct special moves. The Drive mechanic empowers players to utilize it during battles, proving beneficial for offensive as well as defensive strategies. Additionally, it enables the execution of special attacks and combos, injecting greater excitement and enjoyment into the game's combat mechanics.

The Drive Mehcnaic has five distinct special moves in its arsenal: Drive Parry, Drive Impact, Drive Rush, Drive Reversal, and Overdrive Art.

Drive mechanic (Image via Capcom)

Drive Parry aids in evading and deflecting enemy attacks, simultaneously replenishing the Drive Gauge.

Drive Reversal empowers you to counterattack while effectively blocking, enabling you to escape enemy combos.

Drive Rush involves swiftly dashing toward the enemy, usable either after a parry or by canceling a normal attack with a dash.

Drive Impact is a shield against powerful strikes, allowing you to forcefully hurl your opponent into a wall.

The Overdrive Art allows you to execute a combination of potent special moves.

Drive Gauge (Image via Capcom)

Players new to Street Fighter 6 need to remember that the effectiveness of the Drive mechanic is closely tied to the Drive Gauge, which is divided into six smaller units. Every fighter begins with a full gauge of six units, and using Drive attacks depletes these units. When the Drive Gauge becomes empty, it triggers a Burnout state, weakening your fighter and increasing the risk of losing the match. However, the gauge will gradually refill automatically throughout the battle.

2) Control systems

Street Fighter 6 offers players a range of control options, including Classic, Modern, and Dynamic control schemes.

The Classic Controls feature the familiar six-button layout, recognizable to players who have experienced previous Street Fighter games. These controls utilize intricate inputs like Quarter Circle Forward + Punch to execute special attacks.

Street Fighter 6's Classic control (Image via Capcom)

By mastering these controls, players unlock the ability to perform projectiles at four distinct speeds, unlike the two speeds available with the Dynamic and Modern control systems. This control system primarily caters to traditional Street Fighter players, so newcomers are advised to first become proficient in the Dynamic and Modern control systems.

Dynamic Control system (Image via Capcom)

Dynamic control is arguably the easiest control option available in the game. It simplifies the process of attacking opponents and enables players to execute powerful combos and attacks, taking into account the player's range and Drive Gauge. This control scheme is user-friendly and highly recommended for newcomers, as it allows them to explore different characters and playstyles. However, it's crucial to note that this control option cannot be utilized in online matches.

Modern control (Image via Capcom)

Among the three control schemes available, Modern controls stand out as they provide an effective and accessible method for newcomers to navigate without facing significant challenges. Rather than using separate buttons for punches and kicks, this control system features light, medium, and heavy attacks. Additionally, it introduces a dedicated button for special moves, which can be effortlessly executed by holding the control stick in various directions.

3) Character creation

Street Fighter 6's standout feature is the engaging World Tour Mode, where players are tasked with utilizing their own personalized characters. Before embarking on the World Tour, you will be given the opportunity to craft your own Avatar. This creation process allows for complete customization, offering a wide range of options to shape your Avatar's appearance.

This adds a layer of enjoyment to the gameplay. Once you've finalized your character, you can view a recipe list of the modifications you've made within the Avatar Creation menu. Street Fighter 6 brings Battle Mode, an online feature that allows you to engage in combat with players worldwide, utilizing your personalized character.

4) Changing the character’s gears

Street Fighter 6 introduces a World Tour Mode that embraces RPG elements and an open-world design, offering diverse options to deliver a unique and innovative gaming experience.

When you enter this mode, you will initially have access only to the default gear. However, as you progress and complete your objectives, a wide range of gear will become available. Style Drppin, the shop where you can purchase gear, starts off with a limited selection, but as you achieve your objectives, additional gear will be unlocked. To acquire gear, you can use Zenny, the in-game currency.

Go to the Status menu of your device (Image Capcom)

Acquiring new gear not only enhances the appearance of your character but also impacts your fighting style. It is important to experiment with different gear and choose the ones that best suit your persona. Additionally, you will receive a device with various menus that function as a manual. Within these menus is a Status section allowing you to conveniently change gears at any point in the game.

5) Earning Zenny

Zenny serves as the virtual currency within the game, allowing you to purchase various health-related items, gifts for the main characters, and equipment to enhance your gameplay experience.

Fulfill specific conditions assigned during combat (Image via Capcom)

Numerous methods are available for earning Zenny, such as engaging in battles with random non-playable characters on the streets and fulfilling specific conditions assigned during combat. Additionally, side missions provide another opportunity to acquire Zenny. These missions consist of small challenges that must be completed within a designated time frame.

Poll : 0 votes