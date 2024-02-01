Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League “Deluxe Edition skins not showing up” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

If you have purchased the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League it’s likely that you are encountering an error that is not allowing the game to show you the skins and other content that comes with the edition. It’s one of the more prevalent performance errors in the game, but that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given how shaky the launch of the title actually was.

However, it’s still rather tilting to be unable to access the contents of the edition that you have spent hard-earned money for. While there is no permanent solution to fix it, there are some workarounds that you can try.

Below are some of the things that you can do to try and deal with the “Deluxe Edition skins not showing up” error in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

How to fix the “Deluxe Edition skins not showing up” error in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

To deal with the error, here are a few things that you can try,

1) Progress through the game’s story

By default, the deluxe edition content unlocks after you have progressed a fair bit in the narrative. So you likely have not reached that point in the game that unlocks the skins for you. You might want to progress through the narrative before looking to make the most of the deluxe version.

2) Verify file integrity

Verifying the file integrity from the installation directory can often deal with most performance issues. To do it, you need to head over to Steam Library, select Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, go to Local Files, and then scan and verify.

This will automatically start a process that will go over all the files in the directory and fix the ones that may have been damaged.

3) Re-install the game

Irrespective of the platform you are playing the game on, you might want to re-install the game. If you have unlocked the content but are not able to access it, then re-installing the game might fix the error for you.

4) Wait for a patch

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League hasn’t had a positive start. Since its launch, the game has been riddled with performance errors, with the developers even having to take it offline to fix some major problems.

They are introducing patches that will likely address most of the problems, so try to keep the game updated at all times.

