How to do Shield Harvest in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

When it comes to useful skills, Shield Harvest in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is among the most important. As you will be constantly running, jumping, and fighting across the vast city of Metropolis, you won’t always be able to face your foes head-on. Since it will be hard to get out of the way of everything, you want a steady supply of Shields at all times.

You won’t be able to use Shield Harvest in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on every enemy, considering the verticality of the game. Regardless, you’ll want to keep it in mind for as many foes as possible. No matter who you are playing as, the more Shields you have, the safer you are.

How to utilize Shield Harvest in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

No matter who you play as, you must master this skill (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Shield Harvest in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a feature you’ll gain access to early in the game. This is how you recharge your shields, so you’ll want to keep it in mind no matter what scenario you’re in. Whether you’re playing as King Shark, voiced by AEW World’s Heavyweight champion Samoa Joe, or Harley Quinn, you need Shields.

In order to even trigger Shield Harvest in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, your enemy needs to be in what’s called a “Shield Harvestable State.” This is triggered by shooting enemies in the legs, throwing grenades at them, Traversal Attacks, and Suicide Strikes. However, it's worth noting that leg shots are the most reliable, easiest way to trigger that Harvestable state.

When you see an enemy prone and glowing blue, you’ll also see a prompt on the screen that says Shield Harvest in the game. That means you can press the proper button (R2 on PS5, RT on Xbox) to steal away their shields and claim them for your own.

Sometimes, these enemies will require a significant amount of damage to trigger this (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

While it won’t always be viable to Shield Harvest an enemy, keep it in the back of your mind. Especially for bigger, more intense boss battles, you’re going to want to stay as healthy as possible. It will also be important for Hack’s Shield Hack Support Squad Missions - which you must do to unlock all the game’s trophies.

In these missions, enemies will only take damage through Shield Harvesting. That means you’ll have to put in a lot of work and practice this gameplay mechanic to clear through these missions easily.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is now available on various consoles, and our review is still a work in progress. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda for more information on this game.

