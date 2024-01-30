Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order bonus, cosmetics, and more explored

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order is now live and comes with a ton of bonuses. This is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and considering this is Rocksteady Studio's first game since Arkham Knight, fans are lining up to get their hands on it.

It features a fun cast of playable characters and is currently listed on Steam for $69.99 for the standard edition. Moreover, you can get your hands on some truly rare cosmetics if you choose to pre-order the game.

This article will explore the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order bonus, cosmetics, and more.

What are Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order bonuses?

King Shark rocking his rogue outfit in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube/Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League)

Pre-ordering Rocksteady Studio's Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will give players access to bonuses, unlocking several cosmetics. Here's what you'll be getting if you pre-order the standard edition:

All Suicide Squad Classic Outfits

All Rogue Outfits (Exclusive to the PS5 Digital Edition)

If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you will also get access to all the bonuses in the Standard Edition. Moreover, the deluxe variant comes with 72-hour early launch access. So, if you purchase it right now, you can immediately dive into the city of Metropolis.

How to equip the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order costumes

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order bonuses (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube/Vengeance)

Equipping the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre-order costumes is quite straightforward. Simply select your character, head over to your inventory, and access the Looks menu. Once this is done, you should be able to see all of your owned costumes, and you can switch them accordingly.

However, keep in mind that the pre-order costumes are, in fact, pre-order costumes; if you miss out on them pre-launch, you might not be able to get your hands on them once the game releases. Rocksteady has said that they plan on releasing more costumes and cosmetics once the game is out, but this does not guarantee that the pre-order bonuses will ever make their way over to the store.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition cosmetics

Deadshot's rogue outfit in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games || YouTube/Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League)

The Deluxe edition of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is full of cosmetic options for the players. Rocksteady has gone the extra mile to ensure we can witness their iconic cast of characters donning their iconic outfits, especially considering that the deluxe edition is priced at $99.99. Here's a list of all the cosmetics in the Deluxe Edition:

Access to Justice League outfits

Golden weapon dolls of the squad

No shade color swatches for the base outfits (Digital only)

All classic outfits (Pre-order only)

All Rogue outfits (Pre-order and PS5 digital only)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is gearing up to be an enjoyable experience. With so much pre-launch content, it'll be exciting to see just how much post-game content Rocksteady has planned for this game. You can check it out when it launches on February 2, 2024.

