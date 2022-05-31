5 highly-anticipated video game remakes and remaster that might be revealed at Summer Games Festival

The Steam Summer Games Festival 2022 was announced from June 13 to 20. Also called the ‘Next fests,’ it serves as a platform for new developers to showcase their games to potential customers by releasing a demo version.

The festival is closely followed by the Steam Summer sale scheduled from the June 23 to July 7, in which thousands of games on steam would go on sale. Game fests like these regularly see announcements for remakes and remaster of classics. Below are five such titles that are being remade or remastered and might be a surprise reveal at the Steam Summer Games Festival of 2022.

Summer Games Festival 2022: Highly anticipated titles, remasters, and remakes

5) Pharaoh, a new Era

In Pharaoh: A New Era, you can immerse yourself in the history of Ancient Egypt with 50 missions and over 100 gameplay hours. It is a remake of Pharaoh (and Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile expansion), one of the best city builders in the ‘90s from Sierra Entertainment. The remake launches the much-loved, classic Egyptian city builder to a whole new level, thanks to a full graphical remaster in 4K HD and a modernized UI.

Like a traditional city builder, gamers get to manage all aspects of the city’s development, from cultivating fertile lands to erecting temples and mausoleums. The campaign teaches you the basics, and the included map editor lets you design the Egypt of your dreams. Pharaoh: A New Era could be a surprise reveal at this Summer Games Festival, with a release date yet to be announced.

4) The Witcher 3 Remaster

The quality and excellence of the third title in the Witcher franchise are undoubtedly why CD Project Red announced a remaster of the Wild Hunt even before a remaster for the previous two titles. Planned as a full graphics overhaul that would be available for free to existing owners of the Wild Hunt, the remaster aims to make the game compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It was scheduled for release in Q2 2022. Recently, the developers have released a statement saying that it would be delayed until they can “get it right.” Whether that's true or just a cheeky misdirection allowing them to surprise fans this Summer Games Festival is yet to be seen.

3) Saints row Reboot

Another title that could spruce up this Summer Games Festival is Saints Row Reboot. Aiming to ditch the crazy plot that crept into the franchise from Saints Row III and on, Volition has announced the newest edition of the Saints Row franchise to be a reboot for the series.

Planned for release on next Generation consoles only, Saints Row Reboot is a remake of the original Saints Row and has many cool new features for gamers to look forward to. The entire game can now be played in co-op with a drop-in/drop-out system for missions. Customizations for your character and vehicle seem to be much deeper and one can even zip around the open world with a wingsuit.

Though the remake aims to tone down the craziness that the franchise has come to embody, fans are eagerly looking forward to the remake and would lose their minds if revealed at this Summer Games Festival.

4) Kingpin Reloaded

A classic tale of revenge, Kingpin: A Life of Crime, was released in 1999 and follows the story of a nameless thug who climbs the hierarchy of crime with a lead pipe in hand and revenge in mind.

This brutal first-person shooter has players running their gang and recruiting from the streets to impose their influence on the city. While the original was made in the quake two engines, the remaster enhances the graphics to 4k resolution with ultra-wide support and beautifully depicts the metropolitan nightmare.

With various upgradeable weapons, body location-based damage and a new quest system, Kingpin Reloaded is all set to lead newer generation gamers into a violent world of virtual crime.

Though heavily delayed since its announcement due to the original game’s source code being lost, gamers can't help but hope that it is included in this Summer Games Festival.

1) Fear Effect Reinvented

Initially released in 2000, Fear Effect portrayed the story of three mercenaries on the hunt for a crime boss’s missing daughter. Their plan is to track her out and kidnap her for ransom. Along with Deke and Glas, Hana is the group’s main character. The fear effect has become a cult classic for its cel-shaded graphics and gritty story.

In development by French studio Sushee and published by Square Enix, the remake was announced in 2018 and aimed at being a hybrid of adventure and survival horror. The game also boasts a unique health mechanic where an ECG chart showing the level of terror of the character needs to be monitored. Though nothing has been mentioned yet regarding a release date, fans of the series are expecting it expectantly at every Summer Games Festival.

