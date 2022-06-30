Summer Scenery in Clash of Clans: New base scenery, offers, and more

The popular mobile game Clash of Clans receives frequent updates that add new troops, resources, sceneries, hero skins, season challenges, and other features to the game. One of the most recent additions to the game is scenery, which allows players to stand out from the competition, brag to friends, and give their home base a distinctive appearance in the game.

Developers provide a new landscape each month so that players can have a unique and fresh look for their home base. The most recent scenery was released in June, and it is called the 'Summer Scenery,' which players also consider one of the top sceneries in the game. Players can only purchase this paid scenery until July 5.

This article will discuss the Summer Scenery in Clash of Clans and its special in-shop offer.

Latest exclusive scenery in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Check out Itzu's walk-through if you need a little help 'ing the Summer Challenge! All the left and right swiping in this challenge was wild 🤪Check out Itzu's walk-through if you need a little help'ing the Summer Challenge! youtu.be/Xnpr78G85RE All the left and right swiping in this challenge was wild 🤪 Check out Itzu's walk-through if you need a little help ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 'ing the Summer Challenge! youtu.be/Xnpr78G85RE https://t.co/6nGfyas5dq

Summer Scenery is the latest scenery released as a limited-edition paid version scenery that can be purchased from the in-game shop using real money. The developers released the iTzu's Summer Challenge in the game to showcase the all-new scenery.

The iTzu's Summer Challenge involves players clearing a defense-heavy base with a Summer Scenery background using all troops and spells as well as heroes. Players also have access to limited edition hero skins for the Barbarian King, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden in this special base challenge.

The in-game description of the Summer Scenery in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"The Summer Scenery is here!! Complete the Summer set with this all-new custom village background! After purchase, select the Summer Scenery from Change Scenery. You can always go back and change the scenery by clicking on your Town Hall. This is a limited-time offer!"

As stated in the description, players can only purchase the Summer Scenery under the special shop offer in the game. The scenery will not be available after the shop offer ends. The Summer Scenery contains a beach-style base layout with water flowing in all directions. It also includes various water slides and a water park entry to give players a summer feel.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! Dive into Summer with the Summer Champion and the Summer King skins, plus a brand new Village Scenery! 🏖️The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! Dive into Summer with the Summer Champion and the Summer King skins, plus a brand new Village Scenery! 🏖️ 🏄 🐠 ☀️ 😎 🍹 The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! https://t.co/dvi8EQnfaB

The best thing about Summer Scenery is that players can complete a hero skin set matching the scenery as the Summer King and Summer Champion skins are available in the in-game shop. The Summer Warden skin can be unlocked using the Royal Pass, while the Summer Queen will be available in the July seasonal challenges.

Players can use the scenery after purchasing it from the in-game store, and if they don't like it, they have the option to go back to the default scenery.

How to unlock Summer Scenery in Clash of Clans

Summer Scenery offer in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players must spend real money to buy the limited-edition Summer Scenery from the shop in Clash of Clans. Currently, it can be purchased in a special offer package with 2500000 Gold and 2500000 Elixir.

To get the most recent scenery in the game, players should take the following steps:

Find 'Summer Scenery' under the special offers category in the in-game items shop.

The newest scenery, as well as 2500000 Elixir and Gold, are included in the Summer Scenery bundle, which costs INR 599.

To purchase the item, click the offer and pay with netbanking, cards, UPI, online payment, payment wallets, and other available methods.

You will return to the shop's home page as soon as the payment is confirmed.

To change the scenery, select the Town Hall and then tap on 'Change Scenery.'

The most recent Summer Scenery will be displayed there; simply tap on it to begin playing the game with this fresh background.

Finally, changing scenery is one of the most effective ways to improve the overall appearance of a base in the game. However, in order to experience the latest scenery, players need to purchase the same using real money. To further improve the experience, players can also buy the Summer King and Summer Champion hero skins from the in-game shop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far