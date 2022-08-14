Watch: Summit1g pulls off big triple kill during Rust Twitch Rivals

Twitch streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" outplayed several enemies during the Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals event and showed off his incredible skill in FPS games.

Summit1g was representing team xQc during the event, and it came down to the Juicer's team versus Disguised Toast and his team. Finding himself surrounded while hiding in a bathroom, Toast's team threw a flashbang at Summit before attempting to rush him.

He turned away from the flash and went on a rampage, taking out two opponents with a double barrel shotgun before swapping weapons and taking out a third. Summit was eventually killed by a fourth player who rushed him as he was trying to heal in the doorway. It was the first kill for Team Toast following the reset, but his efforts helped propel Team xQc to a strong start in the final round.

Summit1g seemed to be satisfied with the way he'd perished, saying:

"That's a way to go out. I'll take that."

Summit1g was a force to be reckoned with during Rust Twitch Rivals

Fans of Summit1g knew what he would bring to the table when they saw he was competing alongside Team xQc in the Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals event. The former CS: GO pro player is a force to be reckoned with in almost any first-person shooter he plays.

With TheGrefg and Dhaulucard's teams being eliminated, Summit and the rest of Team xQc took on Disguised Toast and his team. Toast helped organize the Rust Twitch Rivals event, and the broadcast team helped highlight some key differences in his playstyle compared to xQc. He was playing a slower, more calculated game, while the Juicer was known to take both literal and figurative gambles.

That mentality seems to have spread to the rest of the team, as Summit1g took a risk by going in alone and taking out an enemy before being forced to hide in the bathroom of a nearby gas station as enemies swarmed him. This was when Team Toast threw a flashbang into the bathroom. This is what led to the triple kill, the last of which was acquired with a rifle.

Dancing in and out of cover, he took out the third enemy, bagging an insane triple three points for Team xQc.

Unfortunately, he would give one of those points back, as he was killed by a fourth player while trying to heal from the previous fight. He didn't seem too disappointed, sharing the story with some of his teammates before ending the stream.

Fans react to Summit1g's triple kill during Rust Twitch Rivals

Fans applauded Summit1g's mechanical skill, especially for turning the flashbang leading up to the skirmish.

Others noted that among the players Summit killed was hJune, a Rust streamer known for his work on the OfflineTV Rust server.

Although a display like this from Summit was expected, it was impressive nonetheless.

