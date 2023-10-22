Super Mario Bros. Wonder W2 Special Course: How to unlock, rewards, and more

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is finally here, and fans of the traditional 2D and 3D platformer game have something to be excited about. The title features tons of new content that players can enjoy, including a different setting, fresh challenges, new stages, and interesting game mechanics. It is a seamless blend of modern and classic elements, and so far, fans are having a great time playing the newest Mario installment.

Of course, a staple in any Super Mario game is the presence of hidden levels called Special Courses. These are additional challenges and stages that can be unlocked after finishing the game. You can unlock these through various means, and the guide below shows you how to access the W2 Special Course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

How to unlock W2 Special Course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Luckily, unlocking the Special Course for World 2 is a straightforward process. Unlike the W1 Special Course where you need to locate a hidden exit in one of the courses, you only need to complete a stage for the W2 Special Course. The one you need to complete isn't a walk in the park though, so plan your strategy ahead.

Head to the Jump! Jump! Jump! course (Image via Nintendo)

To unlock the Special Course in World 2 (Fluff-Fluff Peaks), the first thing you need to do is access the 4-star difficulty course called Jump! Jump! Jump!. Try to beat it as you normally would, but remember that it is known to be one of the harder stages. One trick is to use Yoshi for his useful Flutter Jump.

Complete the Jump! Jump! Jump! course (Image via Nintendo)

As mentioned, you don't need to find any secret exit in the course. After beating it, you will immediately unlock a new path and an additional Badge challenge. Once you complete that path, the Special World course will be unlocked for you.

Similar to the previous course, you can get items such as Wonder Seeds as a reward for completing the task.

All W2 courses in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Special courses can be accessed through several ways (Image via Nintendo)

The World 2 course in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is home to many stages of varying difficulties. You can obtain rewards such as Flower Coins and Wonder Seeds by completing all of them. The list of courses in World 2 are:

Outmaway Valley Condarts Away! Pokipede Pass Pole Block Passage Up 'n' Down With Puffy Lifts Jump! Jump! Jump! Fluff -Puff Peaks Flying Battleship Countdown to Drop Down Cruising with Linking Lifts Fluff-Puff Peaks Palace

Released on October 20, 2023, the title is available on the Nintendo Switch. Head to this article for more guides on Super Mario Bros. Wonder.