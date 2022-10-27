Super Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, attacking strategies, and more

Players can use Super, Dark Elixir, and Elixir troops to attack their opponents' bases in the online strategy game Clash of Clans. Magic items, hero skins, limited-edition landscapes, and in-game base challenges are some of the latest additions made to the game.

One of Clash of Clan's most well-liked improvements has been the addition of base challenges, which require players to attack potent pre-developed bases with predetermined army composition, regularly given to all players.

For successful attacks, players gain experience points along with Gold, Dark Elixir, Elixir, and Magic Items. We look at the best approach to finish the latest base challenge in Clash of Clans, the Super Spooky Challenge.

Latest halloween base challenge in Clash of Clans

Judo Sloth Gaming @JudoSloth The New Spooky Challenges are in Clash of Clans; my guide is on YouTube. There is also a Spooky Scenery and Halloween obstacles with more Halloween fun to come! #ClashOfClans The New Spooky Challenges are in Clash of Clans; my guide is on YouTube. There is also a Spooky Scenery and Halloween obstacles with more Halloween fun to come! #ClashOfClans https://t.co/DFKPQ2k7PT

The most recent challenge was made available just in time for Halloween, and makes use of the game's all-new Spooky Scenery. To earn experience and a variety of other resources, players must take down the base with the troops that are provided. It also includes the newest Archer Queen hero skin, "Spooky Queen."

The following is how the Super Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans is described in-game:

"Do you have what it takes to beat the Super Spooky Challenge?"

To create a Halloween atmosphere, the Super Spooky Challenge uses the most recent Spooky Scenery, which includes lush green pastures and crumbling bridges. There are also numerous Poison Spell Towers, Invisible Spell Towers, Bomb Towers with two X-bows, and a ton of Hidden Teslas. To earn three stars and unlock exclusive rewards, players must defeat the Town Hall's defenses and all other obstacles using the supplied troops.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! Celebrate Clash-O-Ween with an extra spooky challenge, the Royal Ghost, and the new Pumpkin Graveyard scenery... If you dare!Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! Celebrate Clash-O-Ween with an extra spooky challenge, the Royal Ghost, and the new Pumpkin Graveyard scenery... If you dare! 👻🎃 Happy Clash-O-Ween, Chiefs! 🎃 https://t.co/1oYT6AyLiz

Players cannot assemble their own army to clear the base, unlike in other challenges. They have until the deadline to complete the challenge using the designated army composition. The developers of Clash of Clans have offered the following army composition to complete the Super Spooky Challenge:

5 Giant Skeletons

10 Royal Ghosts

Max Level Archer Queen (Spooky Queen hero skin)

Max Level Barbarian King

2 Bat Spells

How to beat the Super Spooky Challenge in Clash of Clans?

Players will have access to Cash, Elixir, Magic Items, Experience Points, and Dark Elixir if they complete the challenge by November 1. Upon a successful 3-star finish, players will receive a Super Potion and 400 Experience Points. The methods for completing the Super Spooky Challenge in the game are as follows:

Drop a Royal Ghost on the Clan Castle to aid in its destruction without triggering the opposition's troops.

Now place one Royal Ghost on each side of the Poison Spell Tower trap and a Giant Skeleton in the center of the trap.

To make it simple for you to destroy all the surrounding structures, drop two Royal Ghosts and a Giant Skeleton on the Town Hall right away.

Each Hidden Tesla group should have a Royal Ghost or Giant Skeleton dropped in the center of it.

Drop the two bat spells now on the bomb towers.

Players can simply complete the Super Spooky Challenge in this method. Use the Archer Queen and Barbarian King to save yourself in case of need and complete the challenge.

Finally, one of the finest ways to win rewards in Clash of Clans is to complete the Super Spooky Challenge. To obtain all the incentives, participants must complete the challenge by November 1.

