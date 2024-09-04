Surfing in Apex Legends: How to surf, uses, and more

Surfing in Apex Legends is the newest movement technique that has just been discovered by one of the prominent movement players, @monkeysniper. The title is well known in the battle royale community for having fast-paced gameplay and players often need to learn the movement tech that the game offers to secure wins with style.

Mastering surfing in Apex Legends can help you destroy lobbies easily. This article goes over how you can master this movement tech and use it in every match.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

How to master surfing in Apex Legends

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While it may look complicated, surfing in Apex Legends is quite easy. To perform this new movement tech, first, you need characters such as Octane or Pathfinder. Now, look for a tilted surface that you cannot stand on. When you have found a surface with identical attributes, all you have to do is launch yourself towards the tilted surface from the side.

After launching yourself toward the surface, you must press the movement button that keeps you from falling down. For example, when surfing or attempting to surf, if the lower part of the tilted surface is on the left, you must hold the right movement key, which is ‘D’ by default, to ensure you keep surfing on the surface.

Horizon is another character who can easily perform this new movement tech. However, she needs an Octane in her team to do so since Horizon cannot launch herself onto any tilted surfaces.

Uses of surfing in Apex Legends

Expand Tweet

Surfing can be used to move around the map in style, or even to run away from a life-threatening situation. While roaming around the map with this movement tech can be quite fun, running away and evading the enemies' attack is the most satisfying thing to do. Since it is quite new, many players likely don't know about the technique. Hence, performing it will definitely leave your enemies surprised.

Where can you perform surfing in Apex Legends?

You can perform surfing on any tilted surfaces in Apex Legends. Some of the most common spots are located in E-District and World’s Edge. In E-District, you can use the tilted covered parts of the bridges to perform or master surfing while World's Edge features some buildings with tilted surfaces that players cannot stand on.

