5 best legends to duo with Octane in Apex Legends Season 22

Octane belongs to the Skirmisher class and is one of the most fun characters to play in Apex Legends. His entire kit revolves around increasing the player’s movement speed and creating space on the map. The signature Stim ability lets Octane run faster at the expense of a bit of health, while his ultimate helps him traverse the map quickly by launching him into the air.

Apex Legends fans can combine a lot of different characters with Octane to form fun yet aggressive strategies to take down enemy squads. A specific few legends make a more effective duo with this fast-paced Skirmisher and can potentially increase the team’s winning chances.

This article will highlight the best duos to pick with Octane in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best duos to pair with Octane in Apex Legends?

Here is a complete list of characters that players can pick and play with Octane to make the most out of it:

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie has an exceptional ability kit that can damage enemy players and force them out of hiding spots. This is a great skill that can be used after being launched by Octane’s jump pad. While in the air, Mad Maggie can deploy the Riot Drill through walls and roofs to catch opponents off-guard. In fact, this makes aggressive rush strategies possible as players can deploy their abilities and jump toward the enemy team simultaneously.

Mad Maggie’s ultimate can be bounced off of the jump pads to disorient players from unexpected angles. This makes them easy targets to eliminate quickly.

2) Horizon

Horizon in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

While Horizon is a Skirmisher with increased mobility, players can take advantage of Octane’s jump pad to gain both vertical and horizontal distance without wasting their signature abilities. This can be used to scale up buildings or high-ground areas before using the Gravity Lift to gain an advantage in a gunfight.

The same can be done while deploying Horizon’s Black Hole ultimate ability with the help of the jump pad. This is better than a direct vertical lift as players can potentially chase down, change directions, and place down the ability more accurately.

3) Revenant

Skirmisher Legend Revenant (Image via EA)

The Octane Revenant combo was popular before the developers reworked Rev’s ultimate. However, it can still be used by Revenant mains to initiate quick gunfights on unsuspecting enemies. This can be utilized with the pounce signature ability to gain some extra distance - either to start a fight or to retreat.

Revenant’s ultimate provides players with a recharging shield, making him very difficult to eliminate. This ability can be activated and used with a jump pad to score easy knocks and squad wipes.

4) Caustic

Controller legend Caustic (Image via EA)

Caustic is a great character to fortify team locations. However, his gas traps can be used on Octane’s jump pad to catapult them forward. This is a hilarious tactic that can be used to annoy and poke enemy teams by placing traps around their cover. However, it is a difficult technique to master and requires a lot of practice.

Caustic players can use the jump pad to gain some distance before throwing down their ultimate to disrupt team fights. This method can provide the team with some easy eliminations.

5) Conduit

Conduit in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Conduit is a Support character who specializes in shields. Players can utilize such a legend to help out Octane mains as they rush into gunfights while stimming to gain movement speed. Conduit has a perfect passive ability for such a scenario since it provides a movement buff when she's far away from her team members.

Conduit's signature ability can be used to protect Octane as he fights and the ultimate can be used as a zoning ability to limit enemy movement. Players can also use the jump pad to propel themselves into the air before using her ultimate.

