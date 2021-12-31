"Just change your virtual location!": Sykkuno hilariously fumbles through VPN ad-read, says it can cause lag

Thomas "Sykkuno" attempted to smoothly get through an ad-read for a VPN during his latest stream, which had many of his viewers laughing.

He was sponsored by NORD VPN to promote their product, which he did so, albeit with a bit of honesty that inadvertently called out his sponsor:

"We have to be informative, which means... a game isn't available in your country? No problem. Just change your virtual location!"

Sykkuno tried to stay as honest as possible throughout, and declared that viewers should turn the VPN off when "playing Valorant" as it could possibly cause a lag. He also dealt a quick jab to Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who wasn't present to defend himself.

Sykkuno does an ad-read for NORD VPN and says how xQc should have it too

Thomas "Sykkuno" often jokes around during his ad reads and his latest attempt at one was no different.

Sounding as if he were straight up reading from a pre-written prompt, Sykkuno changed his tone and began to add commentary:

"Don't forget to disable it when you're playing Valorant, because it can cause lag, possibly because of the VPN. That happened to Sean (Gares). But, uh, as said by Sean, he specifically said.. uh.. 'It's worth it.. uh.. to protect (him).' Or something."

Um.. yeah. But, definitely, it can cause a little bit of lag guys, so. Got to be careful with that, sometimes it's good to turn off your games."

Sykkuno then moved on to the next talking point of the ad read, making sure to sneak a jab at Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

"But, you know, it does protect you from DDoS attacks. You know, guys- why doesn't (xQc) have this? He gets DDoS'ed like every other week."

The streamer quickly changed tunes, and moved on to the concluding segment, but not without a hilarious confession:

"Anyways- point is, if you guys need a VPN, NORD VPN 'Code: Sykkuno' guys. You get some percentage off.. I'm not even going to lie to you, I straight up forgot what percent you get off. If it's not enough, just, uh.. just wait and I'll ask them to up it or something."

Sykkuno often treats his ad reads as a sort of 'schtick,' which creates a fun experience for his viewers who have to sit through one, while also promoting the product and appealing to his general audience.

Fans react to Sykkuno's humorous ad-read

Users of the Livestream Fail subreddit seemed to like it as well, with people mentioning that they would be more inclined to buy products if they were marketed the same way.

However, one discussion did bring up that Sykkuno is well within the realm of knowledge to know what a VPN is, seeing as how he has a Bachelor's in mathematics and a Master's in statistics.

Also Read Article Continues below

As such, it could come off as "disingenuous" (as mentioned by u/enfrozt) to some people to promote a product while feigning ignorance when, in fact, it is the opposite.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan