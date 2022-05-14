"All part of my genius plan"- Sykkuno scams Fuslie and Miyoung during recent livestream

In an interesting turn of events, YouTube Gaming star Sykkuno scammed Fuslie and Miyoung during their most recent livestream. Suffice to say, the fans are enjoying every bit of it.

Earlier today, the trio teamed up to play the much-popular title, 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.' While playing the game, Leslie turned to Sykkuno for the correct answer, only to get brutally scammed by him. What came next was a hilarious series of events.

After tricking her into choosing the wrong option, Sykkuno hilariously notes:

"All part of my genius plan."

Sykkuno smartly scams Fuslie in chat during recent livestream

During the May 14, 2022 broadcast, Sykkuno smartly scammed everyone into chatting while playing 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.' Given the shy and sweet personality of the YouTuber, tricking people is pretty easy. There is absolutely no way anyone could suspect him for something fishy.

After getting stuck on one question, Fuslie turned to Sukkuno for help. However, unexpectedly, things didn't go as planned from there onwards as Sykkuno tricked her to earn 160k channel points.

Tricking her into selecting the wrong option, Sykkuno calmly notes:

"Literally just choose the latest one. "

However, after getting the hang of Sykkuno's trick, Fuslie screamed in annoyance:

"Sykkuno, Sykkuno. Are you serious?

Revealing his evil plans, the YouTuber then burst into laughter. He then went on to explain how he tricked Fuslie to get over 160k channel points.

"I just got a 160 thousand. I just got a 160 thousand channel points. Let's go. 160K. Oh! that was all part of my genius plan."

To which the streamer quickly expressed her annoyance, stating:

"That's crazy! That's crazy! We're not going to win a million."

Fans react to Sykkuno's trickery

As expected, the evil plan elicited quite a few interesting reactions from viewers. Let's have a look at some of the YouTube comments.

Fans react to Sykkuno's scam (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans chimed in on the discussion (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

All you need to know about 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'

The game is inspired by the award-winning game show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire. The online version of the same offers everyone the chance to turn their knowledge into real wealth by simply answering some questions.

Basically, the game is open to anyone willing to test their knowledge out in a wide series of questions and answers.

It consists of 15 questions with a rise in difficulty and wealth. One works their way through to higher questions until they reach the ultimate final hurdle, which is for a million dollars. Moreover, there are three 'safe havens' in the question structure.

This means that contestants accumulate money with each correct answer. However, if there's an incorrect answer before reaching a safe haven, they could lose a large amount of winnings. So, it's like a limit line which contestants have to cross in order to win the minimum amount.

