"How does she know?"- Sykkuno shocked at how well Valkyrae knows him

Offline TV members and popular streamers Sykkuno and Valkyrae caught the internet's attention again with their wholesome chemistry. They have formed a special bond throughout their streaming journey. The duo can be seen collaborating quite often.

Naturally, with such a great bond, it's no surprise that the two know a lot about each other and understand what the other person is thinking about. And that’s precisely what fans witnessed recently when Rae accurately guessed where Sykkuno had hidden the battleship game pieces.

The chemistry between Valkyrae and Sykkuno is winning hearts

In their most recent livestream together, the chemistry between Rae and Sykkuno was incredible. In an interesting turn of events, at one point, Sykkuno was almost stunned at how accurately Rae knew him and his strategies while playing the Battleship game.

Basically in the Battleship game, each player arranges five ships on a ten by ten grid of squares and attempts to sink their opponent's vessel by guessing the squares where the enemy ships are hidden.

To put it simply, it's more like a guessing game in which the player has to accurately deduce and find out the square in which the opponent has hidden the five ships.

Trying to confuse Rae with his words, the former Twitch streamer cleverly notes:

"But she doesn't know if it's..."

Completing his sentence, Valkyrae was quick to respond:

'If it's the long bore or the long pen**."

Persisting with his attempt to make Rae nervous, Sykkuno quipped:

"Yeah, who knows, who knows, it could be anything."

However, surprisingly, even after all this confusion, Rae successfully guessed the squares right and won the ship. Upon losing, Sykkuno was shocked to see how accurately Rae guessed his move and how well she knew him.

"Oh my god, How? How?"

To which Rae very confidently replied that she knew where he would place the ship because it was too obvious:

"Because you would place there that you sicko."

To which Sykkuno hilariously notes:

"I clicked random. What do you mean? I clicked random, I clicked the random button. Oh god."

As a whole, Sykkuno was shocked to see Valkyrae's accurate guesses.

Viewers react to Sykkuno and Valkyrae's hilarious interaction

Some YouTube users shared their reactions to the clip. While the majority of users can be seen just appreciating their platonic relationship, a handful even made some wild speculations on whether Rae is dating someone currently.

Viewers react to Sykkuno and Valkyrae's hilarious interaction (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Naturally, their chemistry and bond sparked multiple dating rumors and theories on whether the duo was in a romantic relationship. However, back in April 2022, Rae turned down all the rumors when she revealed that their relationship is more like that of siblings.

She also highlighted that the two have become extremely close and remain very protective of each other, but not in a romantic way. After this public confirmation, it seems like the romantic shipping has subsided and now the two can publicly collaborate without bothering about too much noise and rumors about their relationship status.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul