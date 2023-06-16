T1 vs. BRION League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second week of the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage will feature T1 vs. BRION. The former sits at the table's second spot, while the latter is in seventh place. The stakes are high; only the top six teams will advance to the playoffs. Furthermore, the South Korean League winner will represent LCK at the League of Legends' biggest stage in 2023, the World Championship.

Let's find out some of their previous results and more statistics ahead of the T1 vs. BRIO fixture.

Preview of T1 vs. BRION at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

T1 and BRION (BRO) are heading into the series after winning their previous LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage match. T1 is looking to achieve its former glory. On the other hand, BRO will try to continue their winning run despite the difficulty of the challenge.

T1 started their tournament with a win over Hanwha Life Esports, but failed to keep going against the previous LCK Spring Split winner, GenG. However, they bounced back in the second week of the group stage and prevailed against Liiv SANDBOX.

Their top laner, Choi "Zeus" Woo-je, played phenomenally in the first game with Gragas and went 2/2/9. The early game laning phase and mid-game team fights were on point for them. Nevertheless, a few minor mechanical issues were scattered throughout the game as well.

The second game, on the other hand, was a breeze. Their ADC, Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong, shocked everyone with his Nilah pick and dominated the summoner's rift. Although Zeri has been overpowered in the current meta, Gumayusi outplayed the opponent with this unusual pick.

Meanwhile, BRION is over the moon after their recent victory over the juggernauts of Korea, Dplus KIA. Their tournament started underwhelmingly, losing their first two series in the group stage.

However, Dplus KIA was not in their best condition, as their star ADC, Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, couldn't participate. He missed the game due to COVID. Despite that, BRO showed remarkable resilience and defeated them 2-1.

It was a significant win, possibly one of the greatest victories in their team's history. Hence, their confidence level is high, and they will try to maintain the same level of performance against T1.

T1 vs. BRION would be an exciting matchup for fans, as everyone loves an underdog story. However, regarding the prediction, T1 should be able to tame the in-form BRO and achieve a 2-0 victory.

Head-to-head: T1 vs. BRION

T1 vs. BRION has been quite a common matchup in recent years, as the former got victorious nine times while the latter came out on top once.

Previous results

T1 won their clash against Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 in the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Alternatively, BRION won against Dplus KIA with a 2-1 score.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

BRION

Top - Morgan

Jungle - UmTi

Mid - Ivory

Bottom - Hena

Support - Effort

Livestream details

The T1 vs. BRION matchup in the LCK Summer Split will air live on June 17, 2023, at 1:30 am PT/2:00 pm IST on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the LCK.

